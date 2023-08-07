Swim England National Summer Meet Concludes From Sheffield

2023 SWIM ENGLAND NATIONAL SUMMER MEET

Wednesday, August 2nd – Sunday, August 6th

Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, Sheffield, England

LCM (50m)

Results

Nearly 1,300 of England’s best and brightest young swimmers descended upon Ponds Forge International Sports Centre to race at this year’s National Summer Meet. When all was said and done over the course of the 4-day affair, 31 national titles were awarded across age-group and multi-class swimmers.

Day 1 Moments

Leamington Spas’ Annabel Crees topped the podium in the girls’ 16-year-old 200m freestyle final. Crees qualified just 9th out of the heats but busted out a new lifetime best of 2:07.65 to ultimately take gold in the 10-person final.

Behind Crees was Lucy Parsons of Liverpool in 2:07.81 while Norwich swimmer Grace Greenhalf produced 2:08.64 for bronze.

All ten of the boys’ 13-14-year-old 100m breaststroke final clocked new lifetime bests, led by Jaden Leo of Belper Marlin Swimming Club.

The teen touched in a time of 1:07.61 to get the edge over Millfield’s Wilfred Leigh who settled for silver in 1:07.74.

Day 2 Moments

Mount Kelly did damage in the boys’ 15-year-old 200m freestyle, claiming the top two spots in the final. Ralph Sereki got it done for gold in 1:58.90 while teammate Ben Uff was right behind in 1:58.93.

City of Peterborough’s Orlando Dearing was the bronze medalist, hitting 1:59.17.

Emma Jane Rantzen clocked a time of 27.38 to power her way to the wall first in the girls’ 12-13-year-old 50m freestyle.

The Belper Marlin swimmer beat out Woking’s Alexandra Platt and Northumberland and Durham’s Honey Robinson who claimed silver and bronze, respectively. Platt posted 27.49 while Robinson cleared bronze in 27.91.

Day 3 Moments

Thomas Swales of Nova Centurions took the boys’ 13-14-year-old 800m free event, stopping the clock in a mark of 8:42.89.

Behind him was Lucas Bryant who knocked nearly 30 seconds off of his previous personal best to snag silver in a result of 8:50.03. Dylan Madican of the City of Liverpool also landed on the podium in 8:50.22.

The girls’ 16-year-old 200m IM saw a two-way tie for gold, with Evie O’Halleron-Hutchinson and Maddison Rens sharing honors.

Both girls put up a time of 2:25.29 to share the top prize while Indigo Stone bagged bronze in 2:25.63.

Ethan Richards-Knight of Chalfont was the 50m backstroke champion for boys’ 16-year-olds. The teen hit a mark of 27.97 in a race that saw just .06 separate the top 3 performers.

Jacob Kelly was next in 28.02 while Joseph Edgar was also right in the mix in 28.03.

Day 4 Moments

Ethan Soppett-Moss and Zain Salah also tied for gold in the boys’ 13-14-year-old 50m butterfly. The pair equally touched in 26.07 to become the co-champions. Jenson Owen notched 26.48 for bronze.

Of note, Salah competes for the United Arab Emirates, so his gold was commemorative.

The girls’ 16-year-old 50m fly was taken by Poole’s Halle Harris who posted a time of 28.16. That was nearly a full second ahead of the next-closest competitor, as O’Halleron-Hutchinson clocked 29.03 for silver. Crawley’s Reza Westerduin set a time of 29.08 as the bronze medalist.