UCSC Tops Team Race, Kim, Nicol Among High Point Award Winners At Canadian Championships

2023 SPEEDO CANADIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The University of Calgary Swim Club (UCSC) emerged atop the combined team standings at the 2023 Canadian Swimming Championships, which came to a close on Sunday after six days of racing in Toronto.

UCSC claimed the overall team title with nearly 4,000 points (3,944), coming close to doubling Club Aquatique Montreal (CAMO), which edged out the Pointe-Claire Swim Club (PCSC) for second.

Overall Team Banner, Combined

University of Calgary Swim Club, 3,944 Club Aquatique Montreal, 2,177 Pointe-Claire Swim Club, 2,160.5

UCSC also won the junior team banner and the women’s title, while CAMO claimed the men’s banner.

In the race for High Point Award honors, UCSC had new addition Laon Kim lead the charge as he scored 25 points to top the boys’ 14-15 age group, having swept the 50, 100, 200, 400 and 800 freestyle.

High Point Award Scoring System

1st place – 5 points

2nd place – 2 points

3rd place – 1 point

Canadian Olympian and UCSC member Rachel Nicol tied for the women’s 18 & over High Point Award with PCSC’s Megan Willar, as they produced matching 15-point totals.

Nicol, 30, swept the women’s 50, 100 and 200 breaststroke, while Willar placed first in the 400, 800 and 1500 free.

The swimmer who amassed the highest individual total was 14-year-old Liu Ziyun, who scored 33 for the Canadian Dolphins Swim Club to lead the girls’ 13-14 age group.

Liu won the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 200 fly, 200 IM and 400 IM, and added podium performances in the 400 free (silver) and 200 back (bronze).

Brock Niagara Aquatics’ Madison Kryger was the second-highest scorer overall, also doing so in the girls’ 13-14 age group. The 14-year-old won the 50 back, 100 back, 200 back and 50 fly, and added three silvers in the 50 fly, 200 IM and 400 IM while earning a seventh medal with a bronze in the 200 free.

FULL LIST OF AWARD WINNERS

Overall Team Banner – University of Calgary Swim Club (3,944)

– University of Calgary Swim Club (3,944) Junior Team Banner – University of Calgary Swim Club (3,262.5)

– University of Calgary Swim Club (3,262.5) Men’s Team Banner – Club Aquatique Montreal (1,750)

– Club Aquatique Montreal (1,750) Women’s Team Banner – University of Calgary Swim Club (2,404.5)

– University of Calgary Swim Club (2,404.5) Girls’ 13-14 High Point – Liu Ziyun, CDSC (33)

– Liu Ziyun, CDSC (33) Boys’ 14-15 High Point – Laon Kim, UCSC (25)

– Laon Kim, UCSC (25) Girls’ 15-17 High Point – Alexanne Lepage, KAJ (25)

– Alexanne Lepage, KAJ (25) Boys’ 16-18 High Point – Filip Senc-Samardzic, TSC (19)

– Filip Senc-Samardzic, TSC (19) Girls’ 18 & Over High Point – Megan Willar, PCSC / Rachel Nicol, UCSC (15)

– Megan Willar, PCSC / Rachel Nicol, UCSC (15) Boys’ 19 & Over High Point – Alexander Axon, MAC / Tristan Jankovics, RCAQ (17)

Full results and award rankings available here.