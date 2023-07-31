2023 Summer Junior Nationals: Henry McFadden, Luka Mijatovic Highlight Psych Sheets

2o23 Summer Junior Nationals

July 31- August 4, 2023

LCM (50 meters)

William Woollett Jr. Aquatic Center Irvine, CA

Some of the top junior swimmers will travel to California this week for the Summer Junior National Championships in Irvine. Competition will run from July 31-August 4th in the same pool that just hosted the TYR Pro Championships. Unlike Winter Juniors, which is split into two locations, Summer Juniors has one location.

Henry McFadden On Psych Sheets After Competing At Worlds

After competing at Worlds this past week as a prelims swimmer for the US men’s 4×200 freestyle relay, Henry McFadden is entered in seven events here in Irvine. He is not the only swimmer at Worlds to be on the psych sheets as Jillian Cox and Alex Shackell are on the psych sheets for the girls side of the meet.

McFadden is entered in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 100 fly, and 200 back. He is the top seed in the 100 and 200 freestyles.

11 US World Junior Roster Boys Set to Compete This Week

Josh Bey, Norvin Clontz, Cooper Lucas, Caleb Maldari, Watson Nguyen, Nathan Szobota, Luke Whitlock, Maximus Williamson, Jordan Willis, Jacob Wimberly, and Jason Zhao are all members of the US World Juniors squad that are on the psych sheets this week. World Juniors will take place from September 4-9 at the Wingate Institute in Netanya, Israel.

Clontz is the top seed in the 800 free, Lucas is the top seed in the 1500 free, and Maldari is the top seed in the 200 back. The mid-distance and distance freestyle races look to be showdowns, even just from this group. For example, in the 400 free, Clontz, Whitlock, Szobota, and Lucas are all top eight seeds.

14 Year Old Luka Mijatovic Looks To Re-Break Own NAG Records

Luka Mijatovic has continued to break the record book. Mijatovic already holds the 13-14 200, 400, and 800 freestyle national age group records. He also was just off of breaking the 1500 free while at US Nationals. This week, he is entered in the 200, 400, 800, 1500 freestyles as well as the 400 IM.

Here he will look to break the 1500 freestyle NAG record for the 13-14 age group, as it is the oldest in the books.

Nick Mahabir Will Compete in Back-to-Back Meets in Irvine

This past week, 17-year-old Nick Mahabir competed at the TYR Pro Championships in Irvine. Mahabir swam personal best times this past week, notably breaking the Singapore national records in both the 100 and 200 breaststrokes.

Even though he is entered in with his old personal bests, Mahabir is still the top seed in his two events this week, the 100 and 200 breaststrokes. Mahabir trains out of the US with Elite Coronado Swim but represents Singapore internationally. With his swims from this past week, Mahabir owns all three of the breaststroke National Records (the 50, 100, and 200).

U23 Roster Member Aaron Shackell On Psych Sheets

This past week, Aaron Shackell was named to the US roster for the inaugural LEN European Championships which will take place August 11-13 in Dublin, Ireland. He is on the psych sheets to compete in Irvine this week in the 200 fly as well as the 50, 100, 200, 400 freestyles. Notably, he is the top seed in both the 200 fly and 400 free. In the 200 fly, he is the top seed by two and a half seconds.

Although the turnaround before Ireland may seem closer, numerous members of the US roster competed at the TYR Pro Championships this past week. Shackell competed at this meet a year ago and swam personal best times in all four of his individual events. Just a few weeks later, he went even faster at Junior Pan Pacs, where he most notably won the 200 fly in a huge best time.