TAC Titans Boys Break 15-18, 17-18 400 Medley Relay NAGs In 3:42.71

2023 FUTURES — OCALA

The TAC Titan’s boys closed out the 2023 Futures Championships in Ocala, Florida, last night with a new boy’s 15-18 and 17-18 National Age Group (NAG) record in the 400 medley relay.

The team of Will Thompson (56.29), Henry Lee (1:02.70), Colin Whelehan (54.52), and Jerry Fox (49.20) won the event with a time of 3:42.71. Their performance takes them nearly half a second under the previous record time of  3:43.14, done by Swim Neptune earlier this month at Speedo Sectionals in Boise.

The TAC Titans’ record was largely fueled by the breaststroke and freestyle legs. On breaststroke, Lee out-split Tres Mungia by nearly a second and half, while Fox’s sub-50 anchor beat Ian Pickles‘ split by almost two seconds.

Split Comparison:

TAC Titans – 2023 Futures Swim Neptune – 2023 Sectionals
Backstroke 56.29 (Will Thompson) 54.44 (Keaton Jones)
Breaststroke 1:02.70 (Henry Lee) 1:04.18 (Tres Mungia)
Butterfly 54.52 (Colin Whelehan) 53.49 (August Vetsch)
Freestyle 49.20 (Jerry Fox) 51.03 (Ian Pickles)
Total: 3:42.71 3:43.14

The TAC Titans could have potentially lowered the records even further had they switched out Lee with Grayson Nye, who clocked a breaststroke split of 1:01.80 on the ‘B’ team.

Fox and Lee are both committed to swim at NC State this fall, while Whelehan is slated to head to UNC. Thompson and Nye are both going out of state to Virginia and Kentucky, respectively.

