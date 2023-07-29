2023 Futures – Ocala: Giulian Martin Moves Into Top-10 For 15-16s With 2:13.91 200 BR

2023 FUTURES — OCALA

Today marked the 3rd day of competition at the 2023 Futures Championships in Ocala, Florida. Today’s schedule of events included the 400 freestyle, 100 fly, 200 breast, and 400 freestyle relay.

16-year-old Sienna Angove of the Sarasota Sharks picked up her third victory of the meet in the 400 freestyle. Angove, who represents Canada internationally, stopped the clock at 4:14.37 to win the event by over two seconds. Angove entered the meet with a best time of 4:16.18, which she did at the Canadian Trials in March.

Nick Caruso topped the field in the men’s 400 freestyle with with a 3:53.90, which is about two seconds off the best time that he posted at U.S. Nationals. 16-year-old Ryan Erisman from Laker Swimming took 2nd in 3:55.56, which is also about a second slower than his best time from Nationals. Rounding out the podium was Ethan Ekk, who recorded a huge best time of 3:56.04 to break into the top-50 on the all-time list for 15-16 boys.

Jordan Agliano, who is transferring to South Carolina this fall, completed her butterfly sweep with a victory in the 100 fly tonight. Agliano cracked one-minute for the first time, as she stopped the clock at 59.94 to secure an Olympic Trials cut in the event.

The men’s event went to Dylan Smiley of Miami Country Day Aquatics, who got his hand on the wall 1st at 53.49. Smiley’s performance marks a half second drop from his previous best set in Fort Lauderdale this spring, and puts him a tenth under the Olympic Trials cut.

The women’s 200 breaststroke was one of the closer races of the evening, as the top three swimmers finished within less than a second of each other. Ainsley Jones ended up touching 1st at 2:30.62, largely fueled by her closing 100 (1:16.68). Jones’ swim is good for a best time by over a second, and also secures her spot at the Olympic Trials next summer. Laura Goettler and Georgia Johnson also took time off their entries to get under the Olympic Trials cut as they went 2:30.99 and 2:31.31, respectively.

Winning the men’s 200 breaststroke was 16-year-old Giulian Martin from Hurricane Aquatics. The 16-year-old posted a best time of 2:13.91 to earn an Olympic Trials cut and become the 10th-fastest performer ever in the boy’s 15-16 age group. He came into the competition with a best time of 2:17.93, which he set at Junior Nationals last August.

The Sarasota Sharks’ team of Addison Sauickie (55.92), Gracie Weyant (56.33), Brianna Deierlein (58.08), and Angove (56.50) won the women’s 400 freestyle relay in 3:46.83, while the TAC Titans’ team of David Greeley (51.97), Henry Lee (50.56), Mitchell Payne (50.98), and Jerry Fox (48.60) closed out the night with a winning time of 3:22.11 in the men’s event.