Swim Neptune Cracks Week-Old Boys 17-18 400 Medley Relay NAG at Boise Sectional (Video)

2023 LC SPEEDO SECTIONALS – BOISE

July 13-16, 2023

Idaho Central Aquatic Center, Boise, ID

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Central

Psych Sheet

Live Results on MeetMobile “2023 Speedo Sectionals – Boise”

FULL RESULTS

The final day of the 2023 Summer Sectional in Boise, ID went out with a bang. In the final event of the meet, the men’s 400 medley relay, Swim Neptune set a new National Age Group Record for 17-18 boys.

The team of Keaton Jones (54.44), Tres Mungia (1:04.18), August Vetsch (53.49), and Ian Pickles (51.03) teamed up to swim a 3:43.14. With the swam, the Swim Neptune squad managed to crack the 17-18 NAG, which had just been set by Rose Bowl Aquatics less than two weeks ago.

At the 2023 Los Angeles Invitational, which was held from July 6-9, the Rose Bowl team of Rex Maurer, Daniel Li, Logan Noguchi, and Nathan Kim posted a 3:43.66, setting what was then the 17-18 NAG. Now, just days later, Swim Neptune has taken another 0.52 seconds off the time.

Here is a split comparison between the Swim Neptune performance on Sunday night and Rose Bowl Aquatics’ NAG from the LA Invite:

Split Comparison:

Jones notably finished 6th in the 200 back at the U.S. National Championships two weeks ago.

Here is the race video of the relay:

The NAG wasn’t the only exceptional performance of the night. Spokane Waves Aquatic Team 17-year-old Michael Hochwalt ripped a new lifetime best of 2:02.13 to win the men’s 200 IM. He won the race resoundingly, touching first by over 6 seconds. not only that, but he took about a second off his previous personal best of 2:03.12.

It was an awesome race from Hochwalt. He was out in 26.90 on fly, then split 31.56 on back before throwing down a speedy 34.98 breast split and coming home in 28.69.

Prior to his split on the 400 medley relay, August Vetsch tied for 1st in the men’s 50 free final. Vetsch clocked a 23.30, touching at the exact same time at Boise YMCA Swim Team 18-year-old Milo Shue.

Bozeman Barracudas Swim Club’s Julia Huffmaster, 17, had a massive day 4 of the meet. Huffmaster was the lone double-event-winner of the day, taking the women’s 200 IM and 50 free. In the 200 IM, Huffmaster finished in 2:19.47, marking her first time under 2:20 in the event. She then went on to win the 50 free in 26.29, marking another lifetime best.

OTHER DAY 4 EVENT WINNERS