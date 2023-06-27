14-Year-Old Luka Mijatovic Hits 15:32.18 1500 FR, Just Off the Oldest NAG On the Books

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The boys’ 13-14 1500 freestyle National Age Group record has stood since 1976, when Jesse Vassallo swam 15:31.03. It’s the oldest NAG on the books. And during Day 1’s distance freestyle session, 14-year-old Luka Mijatovic clocked 15:32.18, touching just over a second off the legendary record.

Mijatovic, who swims for the Pleasanton Seahawks, has been shattering NAGs right and left this season. He broke the boys’ 13-14 800 free NAG record (8:07.96) and the 400 freestyle NAG twice (3:56.36).

This 1500 freestyle swim in Indianapolis is a 15 second drop for Mijatovic, bettering the 15:47.19 he swam at the George Haines Invitational this spring. That swim earlier this spring had him sitting eleventh on the all-time list in his age group, but 15:32.18 launches him all the way up to second fastest.

U.S. Boys 13-14 1500 Freestyle All-Time Rankings

Jesse Vassallo — 15:31.03 (1976) Luke Mijatovic — 15:32.18 (2023) Lleyton Plattel — 15:35.36 (2017 Andrew Abruzzo — 15:36.03 (2014) Michael Phelps — 15:39.08 (2000)

Mijatovic will be in the age group for the rest of the summer, giving him plenty more opportunities to break the record. Given how much time he’s been dropping this season seemingly every time he dives in the pool, the record feels well within his reach. He’s also entered in the 400 and 800 freestyles at U.S. Trials, where he’ll get a chance to lower his own records.