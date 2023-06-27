Gustavus Adolphus Adds Breaststroker Hadley Wartner To Class of 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hadley Wartner of Minneapolis, Minnesota, has committed to swim for Division III Gustavus Adolphus College. Wartner’s family has a long history at the school. When she arrives on campus, she will represent the fifth generation of her family to matriculate there.

“I chose Gustavus because of the academic opportunities as well as the community. The coaching staff and the team are all so welcoming, encouraging, uplifting, and motivational, that I know it is the right environment for me to become the swimmer and person I want to be.” She added “…I am so excited to finally call myself a Gustie!!🖤💛”

Wartner recently graduated from DeLaSalle High School where she was a 4-year varsity letter winner and the school’s Athena Award recipient. The award recognizes one senior female student-athlete at each school in Minnesota for their achievements in their sports.

At the Minnesota State High School League Girls Class A State Championship, she placed 6th for Saint Anthony Village (her high school co-ops with several others). Her time of 1:07.79 was just off her personal best and prelim time of 1:07.42.

Year-round, Wartner represents the Minnesota Flyers. At the 2023 Minnesota Senior State Championship meet she made the finals in the 200 breast. Her time of 2:31.83 was good for 16th place and just off her personal best from the previous edition of the meet.

Best SCY Times:

100 Breast – 1:07.47

200 Breast – 2:29.44

200 Free – 2:01.90

200 Fly – 2:19.47

Wartner’s breaststroke abilities will fit into the team very well as they placed only one swimmer in the ‘A’ final of the 100 breaststroke at their conference meet. Gustavus Adolphus competes in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and at the 2023 meet places 2nd just 14 points behind Saint Catherine University.

The school’s only ‘A’ finalist in the 100 breast was freshman Lindsay Sundby. She finished in 3rd with a time of 1:06.08. Wartner’s best would have been good for 6th in the final of the 100 as well as in the 200. Sundby placed 5th in that event touching in 2:25.51. The school does have great depth in breaststroke, however, as they did manage to place four swimmers in the consolation final of the 100 and three in the consols of the 200.

Wartner’s third event would most likely be the 200 fly, her best time would have qualified her into the ‘B’ final in 14th place (8th after prelims was 2:16.19).

At the 2023 Division III NCAA Championships, Gustavus Adolphus’s team of Ellen Hofstede, Marit Isaacson, Lucy Peterson, and Abby Yartz earned All-American honorable mentions by nature of their 9th place finish in the 200 free relay (1:33.81). Hofestede added an individual 12th place in the 100 free and the quartet swam to a 13th place finish in the 400 free relay on the way to placing 22nd overall with 30.5 points.

