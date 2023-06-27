2023 U.S. Trials: Day 1 Distance Session Live Recap

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

In between Day 1 prelims and finals, we’ve got a timed finals distance session. The session features the slower heats of both the women’s 800 free and men’s 1500 free.

That means that if you’re here to see Katie Ledecky or Bobby Finke, you’ll have to wait until finals. But you should stick around anyway, because we’re in for some fast racing. One of the top swimmers to watch is teenager Luka Mijatovic. He’s been breaking 13-14 distance free NAGs left and right this season. Today, he’ll take a crack at the oldest NAG record on the books, which is the boys’ 13-14 1500 freestyle NAG held by Jesse Vassallo at 15:31.03 since 1976.

Watch:

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINALS (SLOWER HEATS)

World Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky (USA) — 2016

(USA) — 2016 American Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky — 2016

— 2016 U.S. Open Record: 8:06.86, Katie Ledecky (USA) — 2016

(USA) — 2016 Championship Record: 8:09.27, Katie Ledecky (USA) — 2022

(USA) — 2022 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 8:37.90

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 8:17.52

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 8:19.00

(Provisional) Top 8:

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINALS (SLOWER HEATS)

World Record: 14:31.02, Sun Yang (CHN) — 2012

American Record: 14:36.70, Bobby Finke — 2022

— 2022 U.S. Open Record: 14:45.54, Peter Vanderkaay (USA) — 2008

Championship Record: 14:45.54, Peter Vanderkaay (USA) — 2008

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 15:04.64

2022 U.S. Trials Top 2 Time: 14:51.78

2022 Worlds Medal Time: 14:36.94

(Provisional) Top 8: