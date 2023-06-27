Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 U.S. Trials: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

Comments: 8

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 Prelims Heat Sheet 

It’s time: the 2023 U.S. National Championships have finally arrived. The meet kicks off with prelims of the 200 butterfly and the 100 freestyle, followed by the slower heats of the women’s 800 free and men’s 1500 free.

Regan Smith is riding a huge wave of momentum into Indianapolis. She starts her meet off with the 200 butterfly, which she now owns the American and U.S. Open record in after blasting 2:03.87 at the Sun Devil Open a few weeks ago. She’s favorite in the race, but this could be a very busy week for her so don’t expect fireworks in this first session. Also looking to set themselves up for finals are her Sun Devil teammates Hali Flickinger and Lindsay Looney as well as Longhorn teammates Dakota Luther and Kelly Pash.

In the men’s race, Carson Foster aims to get his busy meet started on the right note. He’ll face 200 butterfly specialists like Zach HartingTrenton Julianand Gabriel Jett.

The women’s 100 freestyle will look different with American record holder Simone Manuel skipping Trials, but there’s still plenty of women vying for a Fukuoka berth. Topping the psych sheet is Torri Huske and Abbey Weitzeil. Weitzeil is the only American woman who has broken 54 seconds this season, and she’s done it six times in 2023.

The men’s 100 freestyle will be our first look at what kind of form Caeleb Dressel brought to Indianapolis. Around him, the competition in the event is heating up, as fast rising stars look to unseat veterans for the relay slots and individual 100 free berths. With names like  Ryan Held, Brooks Curry, Hunter Armstrongand Drew Kibler in the mix, the men’s 100 free is shaping up to be a free-for-all–the kind where swimmers will have to be at their very best in the morning to even get a shot at the Worlds team tonight.

Watch:

Women’s 200 Butterfly — Heats

  • World Record: 2:01.81, Liu Zige (CHN) — 2009
  • American Record: 2:03.87, Regan Smith — 2023
  • U.S. Open Record: 2:03.87, Regan Smith (USA) — 2023
  • Championship Record: 2:05.85, Hali Flickinger (USA) — 2021
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:09.21

Top 8:

Men’s 200 Butterfly — Heats

  • World Record: 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (HUN) — 2022
  • American Record: 1:51.51, Michael Phelps — 2009
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:52.20, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008
  • Championship Record: 1:52.20, Michael Phelps (USA) — 2008
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:56.71

Top 8:

Women’s 100 Freestyle — Heats

  • World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 2017
  • American Record: 52.04, Simone Manuel — 2019
  • U.S. Open Record: 52.54, Simone Manuel (USA) — 2018
  • Championship Record: 52.54, Simone Manuel (USA) — 2018
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 54.25

Top 8:

Men’s 100 Freestyle — Heats

Top 8:

Women’s 800 Freestyle — Timed Finals (Slower Heats)

  • World Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky (USA) — 2016
  • American Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky — 2016
  • U.S. Open Record: 8:06.86, Katie Ledecky (USA) — 2016
  • Championship Record: 8:09.27, Katie Ledecky (USA) — 2022
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 8:37.90

(Provisional) Top 8:

Men’s 1500 Freestyle — Timed Finals (Slower Heats)

  • World Record: 14:31.02, Sun Yang (CHN) — 2012
  • American Record: 14:36.70, Bobby Finke — 2022
  • U.S. Open Record: 14:45.54, Peter Vanderkaay (USA) — 2008
  • Championship Record: 14:45.54, Peter Vanderkaay (USA) — 2008
  • World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 15:04.64

(Provisional) Top 8:

 

In This Story

8
