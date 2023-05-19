Alex Shackell Swims PB 2:08.68 LCM 200 Fly; #6 15-16 All-Time

2023 INDY SPRING CUP
- IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN
- May 17-20, 2023
- LCM (50 meters)
Alex Shackell of Carmel Swim Club swam a 2:08.68 LCM 200 fly Friday night en route to the win in Indianapolis on night 3. She continued her momentum from day 2 when she swam a personal best in the 100 fly (57.63).
That was a best time for Shackell as her previous best stood at a 2:09.44 which she swam to win Summer Juniors last summer.
200 Fly Split Comparisons:
|Indy
|Summer Juniors
|50
|29.01
|29.39
|100
|32.53
|32.93
|150
|33.29
|33.21
|200
|33.85
|33.91
|2:08.68
|2:09.44
The biggest difference today was Shackell’s front half, as she was out faster on both of her two 50s. Her back half adds up to being 0.02 seconds slower today, so the first 100 was key.
Today’s swim moves Shackell up to #6 in the 15-16 American age group of all-time.
ALL-TIME TOP U.S. PERFORMERS, 200 BUTTERFLY (LCM) – 15-16 GIRLS
- Mary Meagher, 2:05.96 (1981)
- Regan Smith, 2:07.42 (2018)
- Lillie Nordmann, 2:07.43 (2019)
- Charlotte Hook, 2:07.87 (2019)
- Cassidy Bayer, 2:07.97 (2016)
- Alex Shackell, 2:08.68 (2023)
- Katie McLaughlin, 2:08.72 (2013)
Notably, today’s swim also places Shackell at #16 in the World Rankings so far this year. She also is the fourth-fastest American this season as Regan Smith leads the way with a 2:07.30. Kelly Pash (2:08.20) and Dakota Luther (2:08.25) just swam their respective times last night at Pro Swim-Mission Viejo.
Mary T in a supersuit would have broken 2:00.
Damn, Mary T
42 years later and clears the field by 1.4 seconds
🎶 One of these things is not like the other, one of these things isn’t the same 🎶
So mind-boggling!
I’d be curious to see how a world ranking like this would look. It appears that Meagher is still the second fast 16&U swimmer in history (after McIntosh of course). It seems that no one else has been below 2:06 but there’s such a big gap in US rankings that I wonder how many have even under 2:07?
Jiao Liuyang was ever so close with her 2:04.72 from Beijing, but that swim was done 8 days after her 17th birthday.
what else amazes me is the gap between her 2:05.96 and the competition at that meet – basically swam it all on her own … and with no goggles. Mary T. Meagher – YouTube