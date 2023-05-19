Alex Shackell Swims PB 2:08.68 LCM 200 Fly; #6 15-16 All-Time

2023 INDY SPRING CUP

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

May 17-20, 2023

LCM (50 meters)

Alex Shackell of Carmel Swim Club swam a 2:08.68 LCM 200 fly Friday night en route to the win in Indianapolis on night 3. She continued her momentum from day 2 when she swam a personal best in the 100 fly (57.63).

That was a best time for Shackell as her previous best stood at a 2:09.44 which she swam to win Summer Juniors last summer.

200 Fly Split Comparisons:

Indy Summer Juniors 50 29.01 29.39 100 32.53 32.93 150 33.29 33.21 200 33.85 33.91 2:08.68 2:09.44

The biggest difference today was Shackell’s front half, as she was out faster on both of her two 50s. Her back half adds up to being 0.02 seconds slower today, so the first 100 was key.

Today’s swim moves Shackell up to #6 in the 15-16 American age group of all-time.

ALL-TIME TOP U.S. PERFORMERS, 200 BUTTERFLY (LCM) – 15-16 GIRLS

Mary Meagher, 2:05.96 (1981) Regan Smith, 2:07.42 (2018) Lillie Nordmann, 2:07.43 (2019) Charlotte Hook, 2:07.87 (2019) Cassidy Bayer, 2:07.97 (2016) Alex Shackell, 2:08.68 (2023) Katie McLaughlin, 2:08.72 (2013)

Notably, today’s swim also places Shackell at #16 in the World Rankings so far this year. She also is the fourth-fastest American this season as Regan Smith leads the way with a 2:07.30. Kelly Pash (2:08.20) and Dakota Luther (2:08.25) just swam their respective times last night at Pro Swim-Mission Viejo.