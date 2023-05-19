Gemmell Swims 1:57.11 200 Free, Heilman Goes 52.55 100 Fly on Day 2 Richmond Sectionals

2023 Richmond Super Sectional

Richmond, VA

May 18-21, 2023

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Mobile: “2023 EZ LC Speedo Super Sectional”

Highlighting night 2 of the Richmond Super Sectional on the women’s side was Erin Gemmell. Gemmell won the women’s 200 free in a 1:57.11. That is the third fastest American this year only behind Katie Ledecky and Anna Peplowski. That was a season best for Gemmell as she swam a 1:57.16 at the US Open in December.

Finishing behind Gemmell was Anna Moesch who touched in a 2:01.90. Moesch has a best time of 1:59.59 in the event. Touching in third was Catherine Meisner who swam a 2:03.84.

Also highlighting the night was 16 year old Leah Shackley who swam a 58.22 to win the women’s 100 fly. The NC State commit was just off of her best time of 58.07 which she swam just two weeks ago. Grey Davis finished second in a 1:00.87. Coming off of her win in the 200 free was Gemmell who touche third here in a 1:01.66.

16 year old Elle Scott won the women’s 100 breast by over two seconds as she touched in a 1:10.82. That was just off her best time of 1:10.35 which she swam at the end of last summer. Cameron House was second in a 1:13.15 and 15 year old Sara Czirjak was third in a 1:13.25.

On night 1, 16 year old Claire Stuhlmacher won the women’s 1500 free in a 17:17.51. That was a huge best time as her previous best stood at a 17:28.81 from July 2021. Finishing right behind Stuhlmacher was fellow 16 year old Hazel Mouhidin who touched in a 17:18.18. That was also a huge improvement from her previous best of 17:33.89. Crystal Yuen touched third in a 17:25.19.

14 year old Emerson Callis was the youngest winner as she swam a 4:55.47 in the women’s 400 IM. That was just off of her best of 4:54.05 which she swam at the end of March. Princeton’s Eleanore Marquardt was second in a 4:57.68, and Julia Meisner was third in a 4:58.21.

Highlighting the men’s side on night 2 was Thomas Heilman who won the 100 fly by over two seconds as he touched in a 52.55. Heilman has a best time of 51.98 which he swam at Junior Pan Pacs last summer to become the youngest swimmer to break the 52 second mark ever. 29 year old Lucas Bureau was second as he touched in a 54.75, and Kyle Peck was third in a 55.44.

Heilman picked up his second win of the night winning the 400 IM in a 4:25.38. That was a personal best by seven seconds as his previous best stood at a 4:32.45 which he swam at this meet a year ago. 15 year old Nathan Szobota was second in a 4:34.49, a best time by a second and a half. Tobu Barnett was third in a 4:35.56.

During night 1, Szobota earned the win in the men’s 800 free as he touched in a 8:18.13. That improved upon his previous best of 8:20.69 which he swam at Summer Junior Nationals. Jack Clancy was second in a 8:20.27, a best by over seven seconds. Mark Van Eybergen, an SMU commit, was third in a 8:24.31.

After finishing second in the 800 on night 1, Clancy earned a win in the 200 free on night 2 as he touched in a 1:53.42. That was a personal best by just over a second. NC State commit Simon Bermudez was second in a 1:53.98, a personal best as well. UNC commit Brady Begin was third in a 1:55.01, a huge best time as his previous best stood at a 1:58.48.

Tennessee commit Jed Garner won the men’s 100 breast handily as he swam a 1:02.80, faster than his previous personal best of 1:02.98. Andrew Brower (28 years old) was second in a 1:05.14 touching ahead of Joe Hong who was third in a 1:05.19.