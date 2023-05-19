Amy Fulmer Wins Two Events on Night 3 of Indy Spring Cup

2023 INDY SPRING CUP

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

May 17-20, 2023

LCM (50 meters)

Amy Fulmer won two events on night 3 in Indy. Fulmer led the way in the 50 free touching in a 25.32, her third fastest time in the event ever. Notably, it was faster than she was here at year ago as she swam a 25.75 then. Ohio State teammate Teresa Ivan finished second in a personal best time of 25.38. Ivan’s previous best stood at a 25.48 from summer 2021. Julia Dennis was third in a 25.46, also swimming a personal best as her previous best stood at a 25.74.

With a quick turn around as she only had the 200 breast in between, Fulmer also won the 100 back as she toucedh in a 1:00.46. Fulmer’s best time is a 59.87. Finishing right behind Fulmer was Berit Berglund who touched in a 1:00.50. The Texas commit has a best time of 1:00.23. After winning the 200 free on night 1, Anna Peplowski was third here in a 1:00.74, just off of her best of 1:00.59 which she swam in Westmont last month.

After winning the 100 fly on night 2, Alex Shackell picked up the win in the women’s 200 fly swimming a 2:08.68. Shackell finished ahead of Katie Forrester who swam a 2:11.00, only 0.01 seconds off of her personal best which she swam at Canadian Trials in April. Alyssa Graves was third in a 2:11.84, a personal best by over two seconds.

2020 Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist in the event Annie Lazor won the women’s 200 breast in a 2:26.10. Lazor has a best time of 2:20.77 which she swam in May 2019. 17 year old Leah Hayes finished behind Lazor as she touched in a 2:28.42. That was a personal best for the Virginia commit (2024) as her previous best stood at a 2:29.70 which she swam in Westmont. 15 year old Molly Sweeney was third in a 2:30.63.

After winning the 800 free on night 1, 15 year old Lynsey Bowen won the women’s 400 free in a 4:11.97. That was just off her personal best of 4:10.42. Finishing behind Bowen was Kathryn McCarthy who swam a 4:14.91. Megan Drumm was third in a 4:15.52

Highlighting the men’s side of the meet was Charlie Clark who won the 400 free in a 3:51.97. That was a season best. Clark was fourth in the event last year at US International Team Trials as he swam a personal best time of 3:49.36. Finishing behind Clark here was Michael Brinegar who touched in a 3:54.35. Nick Caruso was third in a 3:55.22.

Aaron Shackell competed the 200 fly sibling sweep as he won in a 1:58.47. He has a best time of 1:55.81 in the event. Connor LaMastra was second in a 1:58.70, and Connor Hunt was third in a 2:00.49

After a huge season at Notre Dame, Chris Guiliano won the men’s 50 free in a 22.44. That was a personal best for Guiliano as his previous best stood at a 22.46 from the US Open last December. Daniel Baltes was second in a 22.74, a personal best time. US Olympian Blake Pieroni swam his first event since originally retiring last August. Pieroni was third here in a 22.80.

Jassen Yep captured the men’s 200 breast win as he touched in a 2:13.66, just off his best time of 2:13.02. Tommy Cope finished behind Yep as Cope touched in a 2:14.22. Max Reich was third in a 2:14.91.

Wyatt Davis won the men’s 100 back out touching Jack Wilkening by just over two tenths of a second. Davis touched in a 54.62, just off his best of 54.14, ahead of Wilkening who touched in a 54.86. NCAA Champion Brendan Burns was third here as he touched in a 55.29.