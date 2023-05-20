Olivia Bray Swims 58.22 100 LCM Fly, Her Second-Fastest Ever

2023 Charlotte Open

May 18-21, 2023

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Mobile: “2023 Martha McKee Charlotte Open”

Highlighting night 2 in Charlotte was Olivia Bray who won the women’s 100 fly in a 58.22. That was a big swim for Bray as it was her second fastest swim ever. Her personal best is a 58.07 which she swam in semifinals at Wave II Olympic Trials. She ended up finishing seventh in the event. Finishing behind Bray was Emma Sticklen who swam a 59.23. Sticklen has a best time of 58.64 in the event. Virginia commit Tess Howley was third in a 59.74, just off of her best of 59.24.

Also highlighting the night was Anna Elendt who won the women’s 100 breast in a 1:07.14. Elendt has a best time of 1:05.58 in the event. Finishing behind Elendt was 28 year old Rachel Bernhardt. Bernhardt swam a 1:07.45, which was a new personal best as her previous best stood at a 1:07.59 from December 2019. Channing Hanley was third in a 1:10.12.

Virginia commit Cavan Gormsen won the women’s 200 free in a 2:00.14. Gormsen has a best time of 1:58.87 in the event. Teammate Howley was second in a 2:01.53, less than a second off of her personal best. Olivia McMurray was third in a 2:03.01.

This was Gormsen’s second win of the meet as she won the 800 free on night one in a 8:38.65. Gormsen won by over 12 seconds as McMurray was second in a 8:51.30. 16 year old Sarah Larsen was third in a 8:56.78.

17 year old Sofia Plaza ended the night with a 4:49.53 win in the 400 IM. The Florida commit won by over four seconds as Ivy Monk was second in a 4:53.99. Monk, a UNC commit, swam a best time by over three seconds. Laura Goettler was third in a 4:56.46, a personal best by a second.

Highlighting the men’s side was 16 year old Jordan Willis who won the 100 breast in a 1:02.64. That was a huge personal best as his previous personal best stood at a 1:04.99. 27 year old Ilya Evdokimov was second in a 1:02.80. Ben Delmar, a UNC commit, was third in a 1:03.84.

16 year old Jason Zhao won the 200 free in a 1:51.08. That was a personal best as his previous best was a 1:52.54 from Pro Swim-Knoxville at the beginning of the year. Norvin Clontz III was second in a 1:51.88, just off his personal best. Jack Stelter was third in a 1:53.91.

On night 1, Matthew Marsteiner won the 1500 free in a 15:39.50. That was a huge personal best for the NC State commit as his previous best stood at a 16:04.29. Clontz was second in the 1500 as well touching in a 15:55.39, about two seconds ahead of Jake Narvid who touched in a 15:57.43.

Winning the 100 fly was Aidan Hill who touched in a 54.20 just ahead of Spencer Nicholas who touched in a 54.31. Hill is a Tennessee commit and Nicholas is a Virginia commit. Notably, Nicholas swam a personal best. Harrison Lierz was third in a 55.31.

Closing the session was Strahinga Maslo who won the 400 IM in a 4:28.27. That was a best time for the 16 year old by over two seconds. Alabama commit Tommy Hagar was second in a 4:30.41 and Landon Driggers was third in a 4:32.56.