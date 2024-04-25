NCAA Qualifier of Tennessee Landon Driggers Enters Transfer Portal

Former NCAA Division II runner-up Landon Driggers has entered the transfer portal after spending one season at the University of Indianapolis and the last two seasons with Tennessee.

As a freshman, Driggers finished 2nd in the 400 IM at the Divison II NCAA Championships swimming a 3:47.73. He also was 2nd in the 200 backstroke in a 1:44.75. He swam in prelims of the 200 IM (1:48.94, 18th) and 100 back (49.64, 27th) as well.

Driggers then transferred to Tennessee and made the Division I NCAA Championships in his first season. He made the NCAA ‘B’ final of the 400 IM swimming a 3:41.23 for 14th in prelims and a 3:42.31 for 15th in finals. He also was 38th in prelims of the 200 IM and 39th in prelims of the 200 back.

As a junior, Driggers once again earned an NCAA invite as he was highlighted by a 25th-place finish in the 400 IM. He also was 41st in the 200 back and 49th in the 200 IM.

Driggers’ best SCY times are:

Best Times Before Tennessee Best At Tennessee 400 IM 3:47.56 3:40.94 200 IM 1:47.56 1:43.16 200 Back 1:44.57 1:43.08

Driggers was one of nine individual invites for the Vols this past season at NCAAs. The men went on to finish 6th overall.

In addition to making NCAAs, Driggers also helped the team to a 5th place finish at 2024 SECs. Driggers scored 35 individual points, the 8th most on the team. He was highlighted by a 7th place finish in the 400 IM.

Driggers told SwimSwam, “I have nothing negative to say about Tennessee as a program. Matt is an amazing human who works hard everyday despite the tragedy he had this year. I chose to enter the transfer portal because I realized that I wasn’t happy overall. I swim my absolute best when I am happy and can fully apply my energy into what I am doing at practice. I just felt like I was showing up to practice and not being able to give everything I had, and it affected my performance this season. This week there was an interview I did with OutSports, and I talked more about finding happiness with who I am as an individual. Right now I am really focusing on olympic trials and finishing my semester in Arizona. I don’t know that I will continue swimming for the NCAA after Olympic Trials. But if I do, for my next home I am looking for somewhere where I can be happy and express myself fully. I am looking for somewhere that will push me in swimming and support me as a person.”

Driggers originally is from the Phoenix, Arizona area and told SwimSwam that he is “looking to go back west.”

The NCAA recently approved a new rule to allow for unlimited transfers without athletes having out to sit out a season.