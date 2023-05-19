2023 Mission Viejo Pro Swim Series – Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO

FRIDAY MORNING HEAT SHEET

Day three of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Mission Viejo is here. This morning’s session will feature heats of the 200 free, 50 breast, 50 fly, 200 back, and 400 IM.

The women’s 200 free presents an interesting dynamic this morning. There’s no Katie Ledecky or Summer McIntosh at this stop of the Pro Swim Series, which leaves the field much more open than when they are present. ASU pro swimmer Olivia Smoliga comes in as the top seed with a 1:57.04, while Sandpipers of Nevada 17-year-old Bella Sims is second at 1:57.53. Sims won the women’s 400 free last night and was right on her personal best in the event, so keep a close eye on her. The field is incredibly deep in Mission Viejo this morning, as Torri Huske, Justina Kozan, Kayla Wilson, and Jillian Cox are all seeded at 1:58-point. Additionally, Chloe Stepanek, Lillie Nordmann, Kelly Pash, and Natalie Mannion are all seeded under 2:00 as well.

Adding to the intrigue of the women’s 200 free in Mission Viejo this morning, Indiana’s Anna Peplowski clocked a new personal best of 1:57.02 in the 200 free at the Indy Spring Cup last night, suddenly throwing her name into contention for the 4×200 free relay at Worlds this summer.

The men’s 200 free is a deep field as well. Cal’s Robin Hanson comes in as the top seed with a 1:46.50, while Mission Viejo pro Trenton Julian, ASU post grad Grant House, Texas post grad Coby Carrozza, and Team Triumph’s Jack Dahlgren are all seeded at 1:46-point as well.

After winning the women’s 100 breast last night, Lilly King comes in as the top seed in the women’s 50 breast today. King won the 100 comfortably last night and sits in excellent position to take the 50 tonight as well.

The American Record holder in the 100 fly, Torri Huske is also set to race the 50 fly this morning along with the 200 free. Huske comes in as the top seed in the event, though Stanford teammate Claire Curzan isn’t far behind. That should develop into a very exciting race, as the pair are two of the fastest women’s sprint flyers in the world currently.

After winning the women’s 50 back last night, Isabelle Stadden will look to claim victory in the 200 back today. She has her work cut out for her, however, as Rhyan White comes in as the top seed, a little over two seconds ahead of Stadden. Claire Curzan is in that race as well and could certainly make some noise. Also of note, 16-year-old Mission Viejo swimmer Teagan O’Dell is coming off a phenomenal performance at the CIF Championships last week, which included her breaking the National High School Record in the 200 IM. O’Dell is an excellent LCM backstroker and we shouldn’t be surprised if she sneaks up on this field today, though the question remains as to how well she will hold her taper coming out of her HS state meet last week.

American veteran and superstar backstroker Ryan Murphy comes in as the top seed in the men’s 200 back this morning. Murphy will be challenged though, as Destin Lasco, who is fresh off an incredible NCAA season, is the second-seeded swimmer in the event.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (2009)

American Record: 1:53.61, Allison Schmitt (2012)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:54.13, Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) U.S Open Record: 1:54.13, Summer McIntosh (2023)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Bella Sims – 2:01.19 Aurora Roghair – 2:01.21 Kelly Pash – 2:01.39 Olivia Smoliga – 2:01.50 Kayla Wilson – 2:01.78 Justina Kozan – 2:01.79 Chloe Stepanek – 2:01.97 Lillie Nordmann – 2:02.14 Bella Sims led the way in the women’s 200 free this morning, swimming a 2:01.19. Sims looked relaxed and in control as she posted the top time of prelims. After winning the 400 free in a new personal best last night, we can expect Sims to be faster tonight in finals, we’ll just have to wait to see how fast she goes. Aurora Roghair was next in, taking the final heat of the prelims in 2:01.21. She swam a well-balanced race, going out in 59.33 on the first 100 then coming home in 1:01.88. Kelly Pash won the first of the three circle-seeded heats, swimming a 2:01.39. That performance would end up as the third-fastest time of the morning. Pash swam a lifetime best in the 200 fly last night, so definitely keep an eye on her tonight in finals, as this race is anyone’s for the taking. Olivia Smoliga came in as the top seed this morning, and at the halfway point of her race this morning thing’s weren’t looking to great. However, Smoliga, who is a more sprint-oriented swimmer, put together a strong back half this morning, which propelled her into the finish second in the final heat this morning and earned her the fourth seed for tonight’s final.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (2009)

American Record: 1:42.96, Michael Phelps (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang (2016)

U.S Open Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps (2008)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

In a very speedy prelims of the men’s 200 free, it took a sub-1:50 to make it into tonight’s ‘A’ final. Australian Charlie Hawke had a massive swim this morning from an early heat, roaring to a new lifetime best of 1:49.45.

Michael Cotter put together an awesome final 50 to win the last heat of the event this morning. Cotter ended up swimming a 1:49.15, which was the fastest time of the morning.

This sets up what should be a really fun final to watch tonight, as everyone in the ‘A’ final was within 0.61 seconds of each other this morning.

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (2021)

American Record: 29.40, Lilly King (2017)

(2017) Pro Swim Series Record: 29.62, Lilly King (2018)

(2018) U.S Open Record: 29.62, Lilly King (2018)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Swimming in one of the early heats, Kaitlyn Dobler put up a sizzling 31.49, which was more than enough to get her into the final for tonight. Her time lasted as the t0p mark of the morning all the way until the second-to-last heat, where Skyler Smith threw down a 31.17. Lilly King, the American Record holder in the event, who also won the 100 breast last night, also came in faster than Dobler, swimming a 31.32 to win the final heat.

It was a really great prelims swim for Smith, who clocked her lifetime best of 30.87 at the end of April at a meet in North Carolina.

Also of note, Diana Petkova won the first heat of the event this morning in 32.26, which ended up being enough to earn her a spot in the ‘A’ final tonight.

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (2017)

American Record: 26.45, Nic Fink (2022)

(2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 26.84, Michael Andrew (2023)

U.S Open Record: 26.52, Michael Andrew (2022)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

After winning the men’s 100 breast last night, Nic Fink posted the top time of the morning in the men’s 50 breast from a non-circle-seeded heat. Fink swam a 27.95, touching as the only swimmer in the field under 28 seconds this morning.

It was Jake Foster who was the next-fastest swimmer this morning, clocking a huge lifetime best of 28.08. That time blew away Foster’s previous best of 28.73, which has stood since 2018. The swim comes after Foster posted a lifetime best in both prelims and finals of the 100 breast yesterday.

Matthew Jensen came in third with a 28.16, while Brandon Fischer was fourth in 28.35, which he swam to win the final heat this morning.

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (2014)

American Record: 25.38, Torri Huske (2022)

(2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 25.65, Farida Osman (2019)

U.S Open Record: 25.46, Rikako Ikee (2017)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Claire Curzan came out on top in this morning’s women’s 50 fly prelims. Curzan’s 26.38 put her just over Stanford teammate Torri Huske, who was second this morning in 26.46.

After winning the women’s 100 free last night, Abbey Weitzeil had a very solid prelims of the 50 fly this morning, clocking a 26.58 for third, just 0.20 seconds off Curzan’s top time.

Kelly Pash, the 200 fly champion last night, made it through to the ‘A’ final tonight, clocking a 27.02 for fifth overall.

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

World Record: 22.27, Andri Govorov (2018)

American Record: 22.35, Caeleb Dressel (2019)

Pro Swim Series Record: 23.11, Matt Targett (2012)

U.S Open Record: 22.84, Caeleb Dressel (2022)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Ryan held led prelims of the men’s 50 fly, clocking a 23.81. Held was the only swimmer in the field this morning under 24 seconds.

Behind Held, the field was incredibly tight this morning. Hunter Armstrong was second this morning in 24.04, while Christopher Elson came in eighth at 24.24, just 0.20 seconds slower than Armstrong.

Of note, Matthew Jensen made the ‘A’ final of the men’s 50 breaststroke, then turned around and made it back in the 50 fly as well.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (2023)

American Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:04.76, Regan Smith (2023)

U.S Open Record: 2:04.76, Regan Smith (2023)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Battling a quick turnaround after posting the top time in the women’s 50 fly in the previous women’s event, Claire Curzan was back in action in the 200 back this morning, putting up a 2:12.11 to win her heat. While Curzan has been much faster (2:07.31), the swim was plenty fast enough to get her into tonight’s ‘A’ final, coming in as the fastest time of the morning.

In the following heat, Isabelle Stadden, the 50 back champion from last night, clocked a 2:12.36 to touch first. Stadden and Curzan have very similar personal bests, as Stadden has been as fast as 2:07.28 in her career. Also of note, both Stadden and Curzan’s lifetime bests are more than a year old.

The top seed coming into the event, Rhyan White won the final heat of the morning in 2:12.78. Teagan O’Dell made it a race on the final 50, but fell short, swimming a 2:13.43.

After qualifying for the ‘A’ final of the women’s 200 free at the beginning of the session, Bella Sims made it back for this ‘A’ final as well.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

American Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu (2017)

U.S Open Record: 1:53.08, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Keaton Jones – 1:58.89 Destin Lasco – 1:59.75 Hugo Gonzalez – 2:00.29 Yeziel Morales – 2:01.03 Jack Dolan – 2:01.35 Ryan Murphy – 2:01.37 Brandon Miller – 2:02.85 Zhier Fan – 2:03.40

In a field stacked with college, post-grad, and pro talent, it was high school senior Keaton Jones who led the way in the men’s 200 back this morning, speeding to an excellent morning swim of 1:58.89. Jones’ lifetime best is 1:57.97, a time which he swam at the International Team Trials last April, when he was still 17 years old. He swam a great race this morning, going 57.90 on the first 100 and coming home in 1:00.99.

Destin Lasco was the only other swimmer this morning under 2:00, swimming a 1:59.75. Lasco has been as fast as 1:56.81, a time which he swam at the Olympic Trials in June of 2021. Lasco is coming off an incredible NCAA season, so we may see him pop off a best time in this event sometime this summer.

WOMEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

World Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) American Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu (2015)

U.S Open Record: 4:28.61, Summer McIntosh (2022)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Charli Brown – 4:48.19 Kayla Han – 4:48.27 Lucy Bell – 4:50.53 Caroline Bricker – 4:52.20 Sam Tadder – 4:52.74 Sammy Segerson – 4:53.76 Georgina McCarthy – 4:54.15 Joanna Kozan – 4:55.16

Charli Brown, a 20-year-old Australian who competes for Arizona State, clocked the top time of the morning in the women’s 400 IM, swimming a 4:48.19. It was a great morning swim for Brown’ whose lifetime best stands at 4:47.92.

It was 14-year-old Kayla Han who came in second this morning, touching in 4:48.27. That was also a very solid prelims swim for Han, who has been as fast as 4:43.60, a time which she swam last summer at Junior Pan Pacs.

Sammy Segerson, a 16-year-old out of Bellevue Club Swim Team, posted a huge lifetime best en route to qualifying for the ‘A’ final tonight. Segerson touched in 4:53.76, which blew away her previous best of 4:59.10, which she swam at the Santa Clara Futures meet last summer.

MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

World Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (2008)

American Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 4:07.80, Leon Marchand (2023)

U.S Open Record: 4:05.25, Michael Phelps (2008)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

David Johnston – 4:23.28 Baylor Nelson – 4:24.11 Jake Foster – 4:25.24 Jarod Arroyo – 4:25.68 Cooper Lucas – 4:26.21 Anze Fers Erzen – 4:26.45 Samuel Brown – 4:27.33 Daniel Berlitz – 4:29.35

David Johnston led the way in prelims of the men’s 400 IM this morning, swimming a 4:23.28. Johnston was ten seconds off his lifetime best of 4:13.24, which he swam at the International Team Trials last April.

Baylor Nelson was less than a second behind Johnston this morning, swimming a 4:24.11. Additionally, Jake Foster, who has been having a great meet this week, came in third this morning with a 4:25.24. That swim was a bit off Foster’s personal best of 4:13.74, but we’ll see what he can do tonight.