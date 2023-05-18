Anna Peplowski Swims Another PB in LCM 200 Free with 1:57.02, #2 American this Season

2023 INDY SPRING CUP

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

May 17-20, 2023

LCM (50 meters)

Anna Peplowski of Indiana Swim Club started night two off in Indianapolis with a roaring LCM 200 freestyle swimming a 1:57.02 to earn the win. She swam a 1:58.55 in prelims, just off her previous best.

After winning the event at Pro Swim-Westmont just over a month ago, Peplowski swam even faster here. Coming into Westmont, her best time in the event stood at a 1:59.87 which she swam at Nationals at the end of last summer. In Westmont, she swam a personal best of 1:58.08, but once again dropped over a second in Indy. It’s not even the end of the season and Peplowski has dropped almost a full two seconds since last summer.

Peplowski’s Split Comparison:

Indy Westmont 50 27.36 27.6 100 29.49 29.94 150 29.77 30.05 200 30.4 30.49 1:57.02 1:58.08

Peplowski was faster in every 50 today than she was at Westmont a month ago. The biggest difference came in the second 50 where she was about half a second faster.

Peplowski’s time is second fastest American so far this season. Only Katie Ledecky has been faster as Ledecky swam a 1:54.96 at Pro Swim-Fort Lauderdale in March. Ledecky’s time is #2 in the World this season.

Peplowski competed at International Team Trials in April 2022 but did not make finals as she finished 22nd in prelims swimming a 2:01.70 (the C final was limited to 18 and under swimmers). At International Team Trials, Peplowski finished ninth in the 200 back after winning the B final in a 2:11.21.

Peplowski’s swim from tonight would have been second at International Team Trials as she would have finished only behind Ledecky. That would have earned her both an individual and relay swim in the event. Ledecky ended up dropping the individual 200 free from her event lineup, and Leah Smith joined Claire Weinstein in the individual event.

The US 4×200 free relay of Weinstein (1:56.71), Smith (1:56.47), Ledecky (1:53.67), and Bella Sims (1:54.60) went on to win gold at 2022 Worlds. The US looks to have a bright future in the 4×200 freestyle relay. Sims and Weinstein are still teenagers and have already represented the US at the International level. In addition, Erin Gemmell, another teenager, split a 1:54.86 last summer at Junior Pan Pacs. Although just out of her teenage years, Peplowski will be entering her junior year this fall at Indiana.