Katie Ledecky Drops 200 Free From 2022 Worlds Championship Schedule

Katie Ledecky has dropped the 200 free from her lineup individually at the 2022 World Championships. That means she will race the 400, 800, and 1500 meter freestyles individually, and, we presume, still the 800 free relay.

Historically, the 200 free has been the least-successful of Ledecky’s core events internationally. She won Olympic gold in the event in Rio, but placed 5th in Tokyo last summer.

Her 1:54.66 from February ranks her tied with rival Ariarne Titmus in the event globally this season. In spite of very fast times in the 400, 800, and 1500 freestyles, Ledecky was half-a-second slower in the 200 free, in 1:55.15, at Trials last week in Greensboro.

She will be replaced by Leah Smith, who finished 3rd at Trials in 1:57.44. Smith was already on the roster in the 400 and 800 freestyles individually, and also as a member of the American 800 free relay team. She has an Olympic gold medal (2016) and two World Championship gold medals (2015, 2017) on the American 800 free relay, but no individual Olympic medals in the event.

Smith joins teenaer Claire Weinstein, who was 2nd at Trials in 1:57.08, as representing the U.S. in that event at the World Championships.

Of note, the 7th-place finisher in the 200 free Erin Gemmell (daughter of Ledecky’s former coach Bruce Gemmell) was not pulled up on to the U.S. roster, even though there was space. We have seen a similar situation at least once before: after the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials, 200 freestyle winner Michael Phelps scratched the race individually for the Olympics, but remained as part of the 800 free relay. Davis Tarwater, the 7th-place finisher in the 200 free at Trials, was added to the U.S. roster that year.

Ledecky also dropped the 200 free from her lineup at the 2019 World Championships (because of an illness), and at the 2013 World Championships. At the 2013 World Championships, she finished 2nd to Katie Ledecky, and scratched early enough for the U.S. to insert 3rd-place finisher Shannon Vreeland into the slot instead. In 2013, Karlee Bispo, the 7th-place finisher in the 200 free at Trials, was likewise called up to fill the relay slot, just like Tarwater was a year earlier.

USA Swimming also announced who will swim the stroke 50s at Worlds, which you can read more on here.

UPDATED U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ROSTER