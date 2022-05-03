Katie Ledecky Drops 200 Free From 2022 Worlds Championship Schedule

Katie Ledecky has dropped the 200 free from her lineup individually at the 2022 World Championships. That means she will race the 400, 800, and 1500 meter freestyles individually, and, we presume, still the 800 free relay.
Historically, the 200 free has been the least-successful of Ledecky’s core events internationally. She won Olympic gold in the event in Rio, but placed 5th in Tokyo last summer.
Her 1:54.66 from February ranks her tied with rival Ariarne Titmus in the event globally this season. In spite of very fast times in the 400, 800, and 1500 freestyles, Ledecky was half-a-second slower in the 200 free, in 1:55.15, at Trials last week in Greensboro.
She will be replaced by Leah Smith, who finished 3rd at Trials in 1:57.44. Smith was already on the roster in the 400 and 800 freestyles individually, and also as a member of the American 800 free relay team. She has an Olympic gold medal (2016) and two World Championship gold medals (2015, 2017) on the American 800 free relay, but no individual Olympic medals in the event.
Smith joins teenaer Claire Weinstein, who was 2nd at Trials in 1:57.08, as representing the U.S. in that event at the World Championships.
Of note, the 7th-place finisher in the 200 free Erin Gemmell (daughter of Ledecky’s former coach Bruce Gemmell) was not pulled up on to the U.S. roster, even though there was space. We have seen a similar situation at least once before: after the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials, 200 freestyle winner Michael Phelps scratched the race individually for the Olympics, but remained as part of the 800 free relay. Davis Tarwater, the 7th-place finisher in the 200 free at Trials, was added to the U.S. roster that year.
Ledecky also dropped the 200 free from her lineup at the 2019 World Championships (because of an illness), and at the 2013 World Championships. At the 2013 World Championships, she finished 2nd to Katie Ledecky, and scratched early enough for the U.S. to insert 3rd-place finisher Shannon Vreeland into the slot instead. In 2013, Karlee Bispo, the 7th-place finisher in the 200 free at Trials, was likewise called up to fill the relay slot, just like Tarwater was a year earlier.
USA Swimming also announced who will swim the stroke 50s at Worlds, which you can read more on here.
UPDATED U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ROSTER
|2022 FINA World Championships Roster
|[image]
|Women
|Name
|Age
|Event(s)
|Hometown
|Club
|College Affiliation*
|Phoebe Bacon
|19
|200 BK
|Chevy Chase, Md.
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club/Wisconsin Aquatics
|Wisconsin, ‘24
|Katharine Berkoff
|21
|50 BK
|Missoula, Mont.
|Missoula Aquatic Club/NC State
|NC State, ‘23
|Erika Brown
|23
|50 FR; 4×100 FR-R
|Modesto, Calif.
|Tennessee Aquatics
|Tennessee, ‘20
|Mallory Comerford
|24
|4×100 FR-R
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|Cardinal Aquatics
|Louisville, ‘19
|Claire Curzan
|17
|100 FR; 50/100 FL; 100 BK
|Cary, N.C.
|TAC Titans
|^Stanford, ‘26
|Kate Douglass
|20
|200 BR; 4×100 FR-R
|Pelham, N.Y.
|University of Virginia
|Virginia, ‘23
|Hali Flickinger
|27
|200 FL; 4×200 FR-R
|York, Pa.
|Sun Devil Swimming
|Georgia, ‘17
|Katie Grimes
|16
|1500 FR; 400 IM
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Sandpipers of Nevada
|N/A
|Leah Hayes
|16
|200 IM
|Sugar Grove, Ill.
|Fox Valley Park District Riptides
|N/A
|Natalie Hinds
|28
|4×100 FR-R
|Midland, Texas
|Gator Swim Club
|Florida, ‘16
|Torri Huske
|19
|50/100 FR; 50 BK; 100 FL
|Arlington, Va.
|Stanford University
|Stanford, ‘25
|Lilly King
|25
|50/100/200 BR
|Evansville, Ind.
|Newburgh Sea Creatures/Greater Evansville Aquatic Team
|Indiana, ‘19
|Annie Lazor
|27
|100 BR
|Beverly Hills, Mich.
|Indiana Swim Club/Mission Viejo Nadadores
|Ohio State/Auburn, ‘16
|Katie Ledecky
|25
|400/800/1500 FR
|Bethesda, Md.
|Nation’s Captial/Gator Swim Club
|Stanford, ‘20
|Bella Sims
|17
|4×200 FR-R
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Sandpipers of Nevada
|N/A
|Leah Smith
|27
|200/400/800 FR; 4×200 FR-R
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Virginia, ‘17
|Regan Smith
|20
|50/100 BK; 200 FL
|Lakeville, Minn.
|Stanford University
|Stanford, ‘25
|Alex Walsh
|20
|200 IM; 4×200 FR-R
|Nashville, Tenn.
|Nashville Aquatic Club/University of Virginia
|Virginia, ‘24
|Claire Weinstein
|15
|200 FR
|White Plains, N.Y.
|Sandpipers of Nevada
|N/A
|Emma Weyant
|20
|400 IM
|Sarasota, Fla.
|Sarasota Sharks
|Virginia, ‘25
|Rhyan White
|22
|200 BK
|Herriman, Utah
|University of Alabama/WFFM
|Alabama, ‘22
|Men
|Name
|Age
|Event(s)
|Hometown
|Club
|College Affiliation*
|Michael Andrew
|23
|50 FR; 50/100 BR; 50/100 FL
|Encinitas, Calif.
|MA Swim Academy
|N/A
|Hunter Armstrong
|21
|50/100 BK; 4×100 FR-R
|Dover, Ohio
|The Ohio State University
|Ohio State, ‘24
|Coby Carrozza
|21
|4×200 FR-R
|Austin, Texas
|University of Texas
|Texas, ‘24
|Shaine Casas
|22
|200 BK
|McAllen, Texas
|Longhorn Aquatics
|N/A
|Charlie Clark
|20
|800/1500 FR
|Sandusky, Ohio
|The Ohio State University/Vacationland Swim Club
|Ohio State, ‘24
|Brooks Curry
|21
|100 FR
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Louisiana State University
|LSU, ‘23
|Caeleb Dressel
|25
|50/100 FR; 50/100 FL
|Green Cove Springs, Fla.
|Gator Swim Club
|Florida, ‘18
|Nic Fink
|28
|50/100/200 BR
|Morristown, N.J.
|Metro Atlantic Aquatic Club
|Georgia, ‘15
|Bobby Finke
|22
|800/1500 FR
|Clearwater, Fla.
|Gator Swim Club
|Florida, ‘22
|Carson Foster
|20
|200/400 IM; 4×200 FR-R
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|University of Texas/Mason Manta Rays
|Texas, ‘24
|Trey Freeman
|22
|400 FR; 4×200 FR-R
|Emigration Canyon, Utah
|University of Florida/Baylor Swim Club
|Florida, ‘23
|Ryan Held
|26
|4×100 FR-R
|Springfield, Ill.
|NYAC/Sun Devil Swimming
|NC State, ‘18
|Trenton Julian
|23
|200 FL; 4×200 FR-R
|Glendale, Calif.
|Rose Bowl Aquatics
|Cal-Berkeley, ‘21
|Chase Kalisz
|28
|200/400 IM
|Baltimore, Md.
|Athens Bulldog Swim Club
|Georgia, ‘17
|Drew Kibler
|22
|200 FR; 4×100 FR-R
|Carmel, Ind.
|University of Texas
|Texas, ‘22
|Ryan Murphy
|26
|100/200 BK
|Ponte Vedra Beach, Calif.
|California Aquatics
|Cal-Berkeley, ‘17
|Justin Ress
|24
|50 BK; 4×100 FR-R
|Cary, N.C.
|Wolfpack Elite
|NC State, ‘15
|Kieran Smith
|22
|200/400 FR
|Ridgefield, Conn.
|Ridgefield Aquatic Club/University of Florida
|Florida, ‘22
|Charlie Swanson
|24
|200 BR
|Richmond, Va.
|Club Wolverine
|Michigan, ‘21
|Luca Urlando
|20
|200 FL
|Sacramento, Calif.
|University of Georgia/DART Swimming – Davis
|Georgia, ‘24
|* Future year marks anticipated graduation date
|^ Verbally committed
|
NOTES: Age at the opening of the 2022 FINA World Championships on June 18, 2022; Relay line-ups will be determined by the coaching staff.
|Women’s Team Head Coach: Todd DeSorbo (University of Virginia)
|Men’s Team Head Coach: Anthony Nesty (University of Florida)
|
Assistant Coaching Staff: Ron Aiken (Sandpipers of Nevada), Carol Capitani (University of Texas), Bill Dorenkott (The Ohio State University), Bruce Marchionda (TAC Titans), Greg Meehan (Alto Swim Club), Eddie Reese (University of Texas)
|
Events are subject to change. Athletes, coaches and events are updated as of May 3,, 2022.
It would be nice to add Gemmell- she’s young and it’s usually good to gain experience like that.
I hope they add Erin it would be good experience for her before 2024
Jeez, cold blooded.
wot who is that “she”
Siobhan Haughey topping the podium with no ledecky 🙏🙏
Wow..Someone said she should’ve done that in Tokyo.
And i got hammered when i suggested that in this forum last year……I call that last laugh