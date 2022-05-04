Ukraine Shines on Day 2 of Deaflympics, Kremliakov Bests Klotz in 200 Back

2022 SUMMER DEAFLYMPICS SWIMMING

May 2-9, 2022

Recreio da Juventude, Caxias du Sol, BRA

LCM (50m)

Results

The 2nd day of the 2022 Deaflympics took place on Tuesday, May 3rd. The day was set to feature the women’s 100 fly, men’s 200 back, women’s 50 breast, men’s 50 breast, women’s 1500 free, and women’s 4×100 free relay. However, the results which were uploaded to the Deaflympics website only included results from the women’s 100 fly and men’s 200 back. SwimSwam has reached out to the Deaflympics organizers to ask whether that was a mistake or if only partial results from the day were mistakenly uploaded. We will update the post when we receive a response.

As for the events we do have results for, the women’s 100 fly came down to a phot0-finish, with Japan’s Kyoka Saito getting her hands on the wall narrowly ahead of Italy’s Sara Maragno. It was Maragno who had the slight upper hand on the first 50, splitting 30.67 to Saito’s 30.70. Saito then came home a tick faster, splitting 36.28 to Maragno’s 36.34. In the end, Saito touched in 1:06.98, with Maragno posting a 1:07.01. Ukraine picked up yet another medal, as Anita Makhnyk took 3rd in 1:07.54.

Ukraine wasn’t done there, with Vladyslav Kremliakov running (or swimming, rather) away with the men’s 200 back. Kremliakov posted a 2:04.36, touching nearly 3 seconds ahead of the USA’s Matthew Klotz (2:07.12). Notably, Klotz holds the Deaf World Record at 2:01.96, a time which he established at the 2017 Deaflympics. Klotz was out fast, splitting 27.95 on the first 50, well over half a second faster than anyone else in the field. He simply wasn’t able to hold that pace, though, fading as Kremliakov held his speed much better.

The Americans also picked up the Bronze medal, as Collin Davis took 3rd in 2:10.05.

It’s important to note how impressive Ukraine’s showing has been at this meet, given the horror they’ve been facing at home. In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian athletes have largely fled to other countries in Europe which have opened their arms to accept them. Despite the no doubt extremely stressful conditions they’ve been training under, Ukraine is leading the overall medal table at these Deaflympics, and have won the 2nd-most swimming medals.

SWIMMING MEDAL TABLE THROUGH DAY 2 (only includes women’s 100 fly and men’s 200 back from day 2)