50 Free AZ State Champion Caleb Stanley Verbals to Arizona State

Caleb Stanley, an Arizona high school state champion in the 50 free, has verbally committed to ASU.

“I am extremely Grateful to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Arizona State University! Thank you to Coach Behm, Coach Bowman and the ASU coaching staff for this incredible opportunity. A huge thank you to my family, coaches and teammates. Forks up!!!”

Stanley is a junior at Desert Vista High School, and helped lead the school to its 2021 Arizona High School Division 1 Boys State Championship win, edging out historic champion Brophy and top contender Chaparral. At that meet, Stanley won the 50 free, came in 4th in the 100 free, and participated in the winning 400 free relay and 2nd-place 200 medley relay.

Stanley swims club for the Gold Medal Swim Club. In addition to his swimming, Stanley is a varsity baseball player at Desert Vista.

Stanley has a Winter Juniors cut in the LCM 50 free with his time of 24.23.

Best short-course yards times:

50 free: 20.84

100 free: 46.91

ASU is a member of the Pac-12 conference. At the 2022 Pac-12 Men’s Championships, ASU finished 5th out of 6 teams. Stanley will have to drop over a second in the 50 free and three seconds in the 100 free to make finals in those events at the Pac-12 Championships, which routinely features some of the fastest swimmers in the country.

If ASU keeps up its momentum from this season, Stanley will join one of the top sprint programs in the country. Redshirting their entire freshman roster in 2020-21, the ASU men finished their 2021-22 season by finishing 6th at NCAAs. Specifically, Herbie Behm–who was recently promoted to associate head coach–worked with the sprint team; ASU’s sprinters set program records in all five relays, including breaking the 200 free relay record three separate times this season. Swimmers also set records in the 50, 100, and 200 free this season.

A lot of ASU’s fastest sprinters are current juniors or seniors, including Jack Dolan, Cody Bybee, and Carter Swift. When Stanley joins in 2023, he’ll have an opportunity to add depth to the sprint team after many of its top swimmers graduate. He’ll also have the opportunity to train with established sprinters, like current freshmen Christian Osterndorf and Patrick Sammon.

ASU has recruited a number of sprinters for next year, including Virginian State Championship 50 free finalist Matthew Duren and Spring Speedo Sectional champion Jonny Kulow. About half of the 2021-22 top sprinters for ASU, however, will likely have graduated by the time Stanley joins the team, so Stanley will have plenty of opportunities to establish himself when he arrives.

Stanley joins distance freestyler and multi-stroker Ilya Kharun, multi-stroker Leo Kurucz, sprinter William Woodall, and backstroker and sprinter Asher Havenhill for the ASU recruiting class of 2023.

