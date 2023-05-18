Gabriel Jett Scratches 100 Free to Focus on 200 Fly in Mission Viejo

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO

The second finals session of the 2023 Pro Swim Series site in Mission Viejo is almost here and there is only one event scratch within the top 16 seeds. Cal’s Gabriel Jett dropped the 100 free to focus on the 200 fly final where he is ranked 4th. Jett was going into the 100 free ‘B’ final seeded 16th. #25 Jack Dahlgren of Missouri also scratched the 100 free to focus on the 200 fly final where he is seeded second.

Both of these scratches put Santo Condorelli into the men’s 100 free ‘C’ final in lane eight. Condorelli posted a 50.68 to finish 26th in prelims, a couple of seconds off his best time from the 2016 Rio Olympic final. He seems to still be in the process of making a comeback since his suspension for “whereabouts failure” was lifted last October. Note that Condorelli swam a 49.94 100 free in Westmont a month ago and may swim even faster with a second chance tonight.

Like Dahlgren, most other scratches for the second finals session were from C finalists who qualified for either ‘A’ or ‘B’ finals that will take place in the first, earlier afternoon session. The highest-ranked scratch was from #17 Kayla Wilson in the women’s 400 free. She is the top seed in the 100 free ‘B’ final earlier. Two swimmers scratched ‘C’ finals to focus on the women’s 200 fly ‘A’ final: Lucy Bell dropped the 100 breast and Lizzy Cook scratched the 100 free. Bell is ranked 5th and Cook is 7th in the 200 fly.

#22 Isabelle Stadden scratched the 100 free to focus on the 50 back ‘A’ final where she is ranked second. See a full list of finals scratches below:

Full List of Scratches:

Women’s 100 Free

Men’s 100 Free

Women’s 100 Breast

Men’s 100 Breast – none

Women’s 50 Back – none

Men’s 50 Back

#25 Yigit Saglam

Women’s 200 Fly

#25 Kailee Chow

#26 Sophia Segerson

Men’s 200 Fly

#21 Tyler Kopp

#22 Jarod Arroyo

#25 Max Hatcher

Women’s 400 Free

#17 Kayla Wilson

#22 Mia Motekaitis

#23 Molly Batchelor

#25 Beril Bocekler

Men’s 400 Free – none