David Marsh Breaks Down Cal Training Heading into World Trials

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO
- May 17-20, 2023
- Marguerite Aquatics Center, Mission Viejo, California
- LCM (50 meters)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets (updated)
- All The Links
- How To Watch
- Live Results
At the Mission Viejo Pro Swim, SwimSwam spoke with Cal assistant coach David Marsh about the past, present, and future. Marsh reflects on Cal’s back-to-back Men’s NCAA championship title season, describes what new assistant Kim Williams has brought to the program so far, and looks ahead to the 2023 World Champ Trials in Indianapolis.