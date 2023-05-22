Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

David Marsh Breaks Down Cal Training Heading into World Trials

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO

At the Mission Viejo Pro Swim, SwimSwam spoke with Cal assistant coach David Marsh about the past, present, and future. Marsh reflects on Cal’s back-to-back Men’s NCAA championship title season, describes what new assistant Kim Williams has brought to the program so far, and looks ahead to the 2023 World Champ Trials in Indianapolis.

