Florida Commit Caleb Maldari Wins 200 Back/200 IM Double on Final Night in Charlotte

2023 CHARLOTTE OPEN

May 18-21, 2023

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Mobile: “2023 Martha McKee Charlotte Open”

Day 1/2 Recap

Day 3 Recap

The Texas Longhorns are spread all over the world this weekend, with different groups of the men’s, women’s, and pro teams in Charlotte, Austin, Mission Viejo, and Mare Nostrum. Most of the women’s group is in Charlotte at the 2023 Martha McKee Charlotte Open.

Highlighting the final night of competition was Florida commit Caleb Maldari. Maldari picked up his first win in the 200 back swimming a 2:01.42, slightly off his personal best of 1:59.33. Maldari touched just ahead of 16 year old Martin Perecinsky who swam a 2:01.50, a personal best time. Alabama commit Tommy Hagar finished third in a 2:02.28, also a personal best time.

Maldari picked up his second win in the next event, the 200 IM. Maldari touched in a 2:05.07, just ahead of 16 year old Strahinja Maslo who swam a 2:05.33. That was a personal best for Maslo by two and a half seconds. Charlie Heisig was third in a 2:08.13.

16 year old Jason Zhao won the 100 free in a 50.80, just off his personal best of 50.68. Mason Manta Rays teammate Gibson Holmes finished second in a 51.41 and Max Plumley competed the sweep for the club team as he was third in a 51.68. Plumley swam a best time.

Norvin Clontz III won the men’s 800 free in a 8:18.21, winning his third event of the meet. Jake Narvid was second in a 8:21.13. 16 year old Mark Schumann was third in a 8:26.31, a personal best by nine seconds.

Highlighting the women’s side was Tess Howley who won the women’s 200 back in a 2:10.87. That was a huge personal best as her previous best stood at a 2:12.95. Finishing right behind Howley was Olivia Bray who touched in a 2:11.38, a best time by almost a second. Jordan Agliano was third in a 2:16.36.

Grace Cooper got the touch in the 100 free as she swam a 55.99, just ahead of Cavan Gormsen who swam a 56.03. Both swimmers swam season best times. Ava Longi was third in a 56.69, a personal best by almost a second.

Sofia Plaza won the women’s 200 IM in a 2:17.11, a personal best by half a second. Emma Sticklen was second in a 2:17.19. Sticklen’s previous personal best was a 2:30.75 from 2018. 15 year old Avery Klamfoth was third in a 2:18.50.

Erica Sullivan won the 1500 free in a 16:24.45, finishing ahead of Texas teammate Abigail Pfeifer who swam a 16:58.98. 16 year old Lily Gormsen was third in a 17:12.13.