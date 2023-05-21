Tess Howley Swims 2:09.44 200 Fly On Night 3 of Charlotte Open

2023 CHARLOTTE OPEN

May 18-21, 2023

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Mobile: “2023 Martha McKee Charlotte Open”

Day 1/2 Recap

The Texas Longhorns are spread all over the world this weekend, with different groups of the men’s, women’s, and pro teams in Charlotte, Austin, Mission Viejo, and Mare Nostrum. Most of the women’s group is in Charlotte at the 2023 Martha McKee Charlotte Open.

Highlighting night 3 was 18-year-old Tess Howley of Long Island Aquatic Club who won the women’s 200 fly in a 2:09.44. That was slightly off of her personal best time of 2:08.07 which she swam at 2022 Summer Nationals. Notably, Howley’s time today was just off what she swam at 2022 International Team Trials as she swam a 2:09.25 to win the B final then. Finishing behind Howley was Emma Sticklen who touched in a 2:12.98. Sticklen won the 2023 NCAA title in the SCY version of the event. Greta Pelzek was third in a 2:13.40, a best time by over three and a half seconds.

Later in the session, Howley went on to finish second in the 50 fly. Howley touched in a 27.43, behind Olivia Bray who won in a 26.74. Bray won the 100 fly last night. Sticklen was third in a 27.85.

Howley’s club teammate, and fellow Virginia commit, Cavan Gormsen also highlighted the night as she won the 400 free in a 4:11.53. Gormsen has a lifetime best of 4:08.38, but today’s swim was a season best. Olivia McMurray was second in a 4:17.96, and 15 year old Clarke Neace was third in a 4:19.93, a best time by over three seconds.

In addition to her win in the 50 fly, Bray also won the 100 back in a 1:01.25, a new personal best for the Texas Longhorn. She won by over a second as 16 year old Zuri Ferguson was second in a 1:02.42. That was only a tenth off of her best. Molly Donlan, a Duke commit, was third in a 1:03.32.

In her third win of the night, Bray won the women’s 50 back in a 28.93 sneaking under the 29 second mark. Ferguson once again finished behind Bray as she swam a 29.40. Kiley Wilhelm was third in a 29.62.

After swimming a personal best in the 100 breast yesterday, Rachel Bernhardt won the 200 breast today in a 2:30.10. Channing Hanley was second in a 2:32.08, a best time by over two seconds. Florida commit Sofia Plaza was third in a 2:32.14.

After winning the 100 breast on night 2, Anna Elendt won the women’s 50 breast in a 30.64. That tied her season best. Jersey Li was second. ina 32.62, touching just ahead of Grace Rainey who swam a 32.76.

Grace Cooper closed the night winning the 50 free in a 25.32. That was her fastest time in the event since summer 2019. Texas teammate Ava Longi was second in a 25.68, a best time by over half a second. Gormsen finished third in a 26.23.

Highlighting the men’s side of the meet was Michael Laitarovsky who won the 100 back in a 54.82. That was a personal best by almost half a second. He won the event by over a second as Caleb Maldari was second in a 55.89. Harrison Lierz was third in a 56.21.

Later in the evening, Laitarovsky won the 50 back as he touched in a 25.37, winning by over a second. Maldari once again finished second as he touched in a 26.43. James Harper was third in a 26.70.

16 year old Norvin Clontz III won the men’s 400 free by almost five seconds as he touched in a 3:55.48, ahead of Jake Narvid who swam a 4:00.21. Clontz won the event at Summer Junior Nationals last summer in a personal best of 3:50.82. Charlie Hinckley was third in a 4:04.12.

Winning the 200 breast was 16 year old Jordan Willis who touched in a 2:15.51. That was a huge best time as his previous best stood at a 2:18.74 from Summer Junior Nationals. Ilya Evdokimov was second in a 2:18.37, and Max Boehnlein was third in a 2:20.32.

Evdokimov went on to win the 50 breast as he swam a 28.84. The race for second was close as Nic Eriksson touched in a 29.03 just ahead of Balazs Berecz who swam a 29.04.

Aidin Hill won the 200 fly touching in a personal best time of 2:03.11 just ahead of Gibson Holmes who touched in a 2:03.55. Hill is committed to Tennessee and Holmes is committed to Stanford. Joseph Busic was third in a 2:05.19.

Hill and Homes earned another top three finish as they went second and third in the 50 fly. Spencer Nicholas earned the win in a 24.38, ahead of Hill who swam a 24.89 and Holmes who went a 24.97.

NC State commit Wells Walker won the 50 free in a 23.26, about half a second off of his best. Simon Thompson, a Navy commit, was second in a 23.65. UNC commit Tiesyn Harris was third in a 23.76.