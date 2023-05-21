Leah Hayes Swims 100 Free/200 IM Double on Final Night in Indy

2023 INDY SPRING CUP

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

May 17-20, 2023

LCM (50 meters)

Psych Sheets

Meet Mobile: “2023 Indy Spring Cup”

Some of the top swimmers in the Midwest have come together in Indianapolis this weekend. The meet includes a mix of club, college, and some professional swimmers.

Highlighting the final night of competition was Leah Hayes who won the women’s 200 IM in a 2:10.46. Hayes has a best time of 2:08.91 which she swam last summer at Worlds. The 200 IM was her second swim of the night as she swam the 100 free earlier in the session. Notably, she was just off of what she swam at International Team Trials last April as she swam a 2:09.99 then.

Finishing behind Hayes was 15 year old Molly Sweeney who swam a 2:16.95. Rye Ulett was third in a 2:17.38, just off of her best time by half a second.

Alex Shackell picked up another win at the meet, winning at least an event each night (besides the distance freestyle) as she won the 100 free in a personal best time of 54.69. That was her third personal best of the meet. Anna Peplowski finished behind Shackell in a 54.81, also a personal best. Finishing in third was Amy Fulmer who touched in a 54.87, her second time under the 55 second mark.

Winning the women’s 1500 free was Gwen Woodbury who swam a 16:41.76. That was a best time by over 15 seconds as she eswam a 16:57.70 at this meet a year ago. Caroline Benda was second in a 16:44.06, a best time by over 14 seconds. Megan Drumm was third in a 16:51.53, her first time swimming the event.

Victoria Buerger won the women’s 200 back outtouching Paige Hetrick. Buerger swam a 2:12.41 and Hetrick touched in a 2:12.43. Both swimmers were less than half a second off of their best time. Grace Frericks was third as she swam a 2:13.19, a best time by over three seconds.

Highlighting the men’s side was Charlie Clark who won the men’s 800 free in a 7:55.76. Clark swam the event at Worlds last summer for the US after swimming a personal best of 7:50.07 at International Team Trials. Connor LaMastra finished behind Clark in a 8:07.23, a personal best by over two seconds. Michael Brinegar was third in a 8:07.31.

Rafael Miroslaw of Indiana won the men’s 100 free in a 49.23, slightly off his best of 47.92. Notre Dame’s Chris Guiliano was second in a 49.64 touching 0.01 seconds ahead of Blake Pieroni (49.65) who swam his second race since returning to swimming after returning last year.

In the closest event of the night, Tristan Jankovics won the men’s 2oo IM in a 2:03.14 finishing 0.01 seconds ahead of Sean Sullivan who touched in a 2:03.15. Both were huge best times as Jankovics was a best by over two seconds and Sullivan’s was a best time by six. Tommy Cope was not far behind as he touched in a 2:03.19.

Kai Van Westering won the men’s 200 back in a 2:00.53 getting the final touch as Jack Wilkening was second in a 2:00.77. Wilkening’s time was a huge best time as his previous best stood at a 2:05.56 from July 2022. 2023 100 back NCAA Chmapion Brendan Burns was third in a personal best of 2:01.04.