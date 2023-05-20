Alex Shackell Swims 54.69 (#8 15-16), Anna Peplowski Swims 54.81 LCM 100 Free in Indy

2023 INDY SPRING CUP

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

May 17-20, 2023

LCM (50 meters)

Psych Sheets

Alex Shackell and Anna Peplowski both continued to shine at the Indy Spring Cup on the final night of competition. The two went 1-2 in the women’s LCM 100 freestyle Saturday night.

Shackell earned the win touching in a 54.69. That time was a personal best as her previous best stood at a 54.87 from Sectionals in March. The time also moves her up from #10 in the 15-16 age group of all-time to now being #8 as she passed Amy Bilquist (54.85) and Amy Tang (54.71).

Notably, Shackell’s time would have been ninth at 2022 International Team Trials last April, missing the A final by 0.11 seconds. Shackell has dropped over a full second in the event in the past year as she swam a 55.95 in the event at this meet a year ago.

Today’s 100 free time was Shackell’s third best time of the weekend as she already swam personal bests in both the 100 and 200 butterfly’s.

Finishing behind Shackell was Peplowski who swam a 54.81. That was a 0.73 second drop for the rising junior at Indiana as she came into the meet with a best time of 55.54.

Earlier in the meet, Peplowski swam a personal best of 1:57.02 in the 200 freestyle, making her the #2 American in the event so far this season.

Shackell is now the #8 American so far this season and Peplowski is the #10 in the 100 freestyle. Neither swimmer competed in the event at 2022 International Team Trials.