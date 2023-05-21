Leah Shackley Swims First LCM 200 Fly in 2:12.41 at Richmond Super Sectional

2023 RICHMOND SUPER SECTIONAL

Richmond, VA

May 18-21, 2023

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Mobile: “2023 EZ LC Speedo Super Sectional”

Day 1/2 Recap

Although most sectional meets are held at the end of July, a Super Sectional is occurring in Richmond.

Highlighting the third night was Leah Shackley who won two events on the night. Shackley kicked off the night with a win in the 200 butterfly. Shackley touched in a 2:12.41. That was her first time ever swimming the event long course. Shackley touched ahead of Eleanor Sun (a Princeton commit) who swam a 2:14.68. Campbell Scofield was third in a 2:16.76.

Later in the session, Shackley won the 100 back by a wide margin. Shackley touched in a 59.55, a new personal best. Shackley’s old personal best stood at a 59.91 which she swam only two weeks ago. Shackley has now dropped over two seconds in the past year. Finishing behind Shackley was 15 year old Virginia Hinds who swam a 1:03.03. Emily Thompson was third in a 1:03.10.

After swimming a 1:57.11 200 free last night, Erin Gemmell won the 400 free tonight touching in a 4:o8.11. Gemmell won by over 12 seconds as Andrea Dworak was second in a 4:21.69. Catherine Meisner was third in a 4:23.48.

Virginia commit Anna Moesch won the 50 free in a 25.46. Moesch has been as fast as 24.92. Tennessee commit Camille Spink was second in a 25.76, and Heidi Smithwick of Princeton was third in a 26.25.

The women’s 200 breast came down to the wire as 16 year old Elle Scott earned the win in a 2:33.87 touching just ahead of 15 year old Sara Czirjak who swam a 2:34.07. Angela Kadoorie rounded out the top three in a 2:37.82.

Highlighting the men’s side was Thomas Heilman who kicked off the night winning the 200 fly in a 1:58.84. Heilman has a best time of 1:56.52 from Junior Pan Pacs. Sam Folger was second in a 2:04.25 and 16 year old Kyle Wang (Northwestern commit) was third in a 2:04.98.

Heilman had a quick turnaround as he swam in the never event, the 50 free. Heilman touched in a 22.99, just behind Joshua Howat who won in a 22.94. Heilman was only a tenth off his time and Howat swam a new personal best, getting under the 23 second mark for the first time ever. Lucas Bureau rounded out the top three touching in a 23.52.

15 year old Nathan Szobota won the 400 free in a 3:58.46. That was a huge personal best as he got under the 4 minute mark for the first time in his career. His previous best stood at a 4:00.83. Brady Begin was second in a 4:00.95 ahead of Jack Clancy who swam a 4:01.68.

James Garner won the 200 breast by over two seconds as he touched in a 2:17.20. Indiana commit Toby Barnett was second in a 2:19.68, finishing ahead of Virginia Tech commit Eli Martin who was third in a 2:20.96. Martin swam a personal best by over two and a half seconds.

Kenneth Barnicle won the 100 back in a 56.24 about half a second ahead of UNC commit JT Schmid who swam a 56.96. Schmid’s time was a best by over a second. Blake Conway finished third in a 57.31.