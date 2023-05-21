2023 Mission Viejo Pro Swim Series — Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO

We’re back with the final session of the 2023 Mission Viejo Pro Series, where the women’s and men’s 800 free, 100 back, 200 breast, 100 fly, 200 IM, and 50 free will be contested.

One of the most stacked events of the night will be the women’s 100 back, where former and current U.S. national teamers Isabelle Stadden, Rhyan White, Olivia Smoliga, and Claire Curzan took the top four seeds. Stadden had the fastest prelims time at 1:00.09. The 100 back will be the first race of three for Curzan this session, as she also qualified for the finals of the 50 free. and 100 fly That 50 free final is headed by Abbey Weitzeil, who swam a 24.49 in prelims and looks to beat out her season-best of 24.40.

On the men’s side, the 100 fly looks to be a close race, with top seeds Dare Rose and Youssef Ramadan being separated by 0.02 seconds this morning with times of 52.24 and 52.26 respectively. Another headliner will be the men’s 50 free, where top seed Bjorn Seeliger looks to break 22 seconds for the first time since 2021. He clocked a 22.08 in prelims.

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky (2016)

American Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky (2016)

Pro Swim Series Record: 8:06.68, Katie Ledecky (2016)

U.S Open Record: 8:06.68, Katie Ledecky (2016)

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 8:45.79

Top 8:

Bella Sims led from start to finish in this race, being the only swimmer in the field under 8:30 and clocking a time of 8:29.85.

It was very tight between Kayla Han and Jillian Cox for second, but ultimately Han pulled ahead on the final 50 to touch the wall ahead of Cox. Han beat out her previous best time of 8:55.85 by nearly three seconds, and is now ranked #7 all-time in the U.S. 13-14 age group.

There was a clear gap between the podium and the rest of the field, as there were nearly 12 seconds separating Cox and fourth place finisher Abby Grottle.

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 7:32.12, Zhang Lin (2009)

American Record: 7:39.36, Bobby Finke (2022)

Pro Swim Series Record: 7:48.50, Ahmed Hafnaoui (2023)

U.S Open Record: 7:43.32, Bobby Finke (2022)

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 8:45.79

Top 8:

Marwan Aly-Elkamash — 7:53.56 Yigit Aslan — 7:55.61 Alec Enyeart — 7:59.66 David Johnston — 8:04.62 Cooper Lucas — 8:16.69 Graham Chatoor — 8:17.06 Christian Bayo — 8:17.06 William Mullen — 8:18.73

Early on in the race, Marwan Aly-Elkamash, Yigit Aslan, and Alec Enyeart separated themselves from the rest of the pack, with Enyeart out in front for the first half of the race. However, at the 400-meter mark, Elkamash passed him.

Throughout the rest of the race, Elkamash began to distance himself from the rest of the field, while Aslan also made a move to get ahead of Enyeart. Eventually, Elkamash touched the wall first, Aslan was second, and Enyeart placed third. They were the only swimmers in the field faster than eight minutes.

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 57.45, Kaylee McKeown (2021)

American Record: 57.57, Regan Smith (2019)

(2019) Pro Swim Series Record: 57.90, Regan Smith (2023)

(2023) U.S Open Record: 57.76, Regan Smith (2022)

(2022) U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 1:01.89

Top 8:

At the 50, Claire Curzan had the lead, flipping in a 28.89 and being 0.03 seconds ahead of Olivia Smoliga. She swam a time of 59.00, which marks her first time getting under a minute since the 2022 World Championships.

Although Smoliga was 0.03 seconds away from leading at the half, she ended up finishing over a second behind Curzan. Isabelle Stadden also passed Smoliga on the finish, out-splitting her 30.28 to 31.09 on the last 50. Stadden also dipped under the one minute barrier with a 59.56 while Smoliga went 1:00.01.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (2022)

American Record: 51.85, Ryan Murphy (2016)

(2016) Pro Swim Series Record: 52.40, David Plummer (2016)

U.S Open Record: 51.94, Aaron Piersol (2009)

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 55.69

Top 8:

Hunter Armstrong — 52.82 Ryan Murphy — 53.36 Justin Ress — 53.77 Jack Dolan — 54.58 Keaton Jones — 54.90 Brett Pinfold — 56.41 Ziyad Saleem — 56.74 Yeziel Morales — 56.79

Hunter Armstrong once again showed his in-season speed in the men’s 100 back, swimming a 52.82 to clock his fourth sub-53 100 back for the 2022-23 season. His win also meant that he completed a full sweep of 100 back races at this year’s pro series stops.

Armstrong lead Justin Ress by just 0.14 seconds at the halfway mark, but then outsplit him 27.06 to 27.87 on the back half to beat him by nearly a second. Ryan Muprhy also made a back half surge to get second, putting up a time of 53.36 while Ress swam a 53.77 for third.

Ress’s time was his second-fastest of the 2022-23 season, behind the 53.63 he swam at the Westmont Pro Series in April.

Fourth and fifth place finishers Jack Dolan and Keaton Jones both went personal bests in this race, with Dolan dropping 0.34 seconds and Jones dropping 0.03 seconds. Both of their prelims PBs were set in prelims, and both swimmers hadn’t been under 55 seconds prior to this meet.

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)

American Record: 2:19.59, Rebecca Soni (2012)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:20.77, Annie Lazor (2019)

U.S Open Record: 2:20.38, Rebecca Soni (2009)

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:31.69

Top 8:

Lilly King — 2:25.34 Tessa Cieplucha — 2:28.14 Isabelle Odgers — 2:28.50 Kaitlyn Dobler — 2:30.37 Piper Enge — 2:31.00 Avery Collins — 2:33.12 Skyler Smith — 2:34.07 Ana Adame — 2:35.38

Lilly King led from start to finish in this 200 breast race, clocking a 2:25.34 and winning by nearly three seconds. This race marked her third time winning the 200 breast at a pro series meet this year. However, she was slightly off the 2:23s that she swam in both Westmont and Fort Lauderdale.

In second was Canadian swimmer Tessa Cieplucha, who swam a 2:28.14, while Isabelle Odgers followed close behind in third with a 2:28.50.

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 2:05.95, Zac Studbblety-Cook (2022)

American Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (2016)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:08.95, Andrew Wilson (2018)

U.S Open Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (2016)

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:15.99

Top 8:

Jake Foster — 2:11.58 Nic Fink — 2:11.72 Brandon Fischer — 2:12.52 Andy Dobrzanski — 2:15.21 Noah Cakir — 2:16.43 Ethan Dang — 2:17.09 Jason Louser — 2:18.20 Jake Eccleston — 2:18.99

After setting personal bests in both the 50 and 100 breast earlier on, Jake Foster closed out his meet with a solid swim in the 200 breast. He was leading start to finish and barely held off for Nic Fink to take the win in a time of 2:11.58.

Fink, who was charging home on the final 50, split 33.96/33.49 on his back half compared to Foster’s 34.38/34.55. However, Foster’s two-second lead at the 100-meter mark was too much to overcome, and Fink ended up getting out-touched at the end by 0.14 seconds. Fink was just 0.04 seconds off his previous season best.

Placing third also with a late charge was Brandon Fischer, who swam a 2:12.52.

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

American Record: 55.64, Torri Huske (2022)

(2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 56.38, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

U.S Open Record: 55.66, Torri Huske (2021)

(2021) U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 1:00.19

Top 8:

Torri Huske — 56.84 Claire Curzan — 57.26 Kelly Pash — 57.89 Dakota Luther — 59.07 Lillie Nordmann — 59.27 Bailey Hartmann — 59.59 Lizzy Cook — 59.89 Clare Watson — 1:00.39

Defending world champion and American record holder Torri Huske dipped under 57 seconds in her first long course meet of the season, swimming a 56.84. She sits behind Regan Smith currently as the second-fastest American this season, and is behind Smith and Zhang Yufei as the third-fastest swimmer in the world.

Huske’s teammate Claire Curzan swam a 57.29 for second, moving herself up to being ranked eighth in the world. Kelly Pash swam a 57.89 for third, being just 0.16 seconds off her best time of 57.73.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

American Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: 50.80, Shaine Casas (2023)

U.S Open Record: 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 53.59

Top 8:

Dare Rose — 51.47 Youssef Ramadan — 52.02 Trenton Julian — 52.26 Matthew Jensen — 52.80 Jack Dahlgren — 53.98 Cole Crane — 54.57 Rafael Gu — 54.85 Jose Martinez — 54.91

Dare Rose continues to make a case for himself in long course, winning this race by half a second and going 51.47. His time is just 0.07 seconds off his personal best of 51.40 from 2022 U.S. trials, and makes him the second-fastest American this season.

Rose lead from start to finish, though Youssef Ramadan was close to him throughout the entire race. On the backstretch, there were moments where it seemed like Ramadan would pull off what he did at NCAAs and run down Rose, but Rose ultimatley held it together for the win. Ramadan swam a 52.02 for second to tie his season-best.

In third was Trenton Julian, who went 52.26 to miss his season-best by just 0.11 seconds.

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINALS

World Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszú (2015)

American Record: 2:06.15, Ariana Kukors (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:08.08, Summer McIntosh (2023)

U.S Open Record: 2:07.84, Alex Walsh (2022)

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:16.04

Top 8:

As always, Torri Huske went out very fast in her 200 IM, getting underneath world record pace after her fly leg. Alicia Wilson touched 0.12 seconds ahead of her after backstroke, but Huske regained the lead after the breaststroke leg and pulled away from Wilson on the closing freestyle leg. It was a very impressive double for Huske, as she recently won the 100 fly prior to swimming the 200 IM.

Huske split 27.28/34.46/39.13/31.01, while Wilson split 28.25/33.27/39.52/31.58. Huske now is the third-fastest American this season in the 200 IM, behind Regan Smith and Leah Hayes.

Placing in a distant third was Justina Kozan, who swam a 2:14.00. She had her traditional closing speed, splitting 29.71 on her freestyle leg.

MEN’S 200 IM – FINALS

World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2011)

American Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2011)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.68, Leon Marchand (2023)

U.S Open Record: 1:54.56, Ryan Lochte (2009)

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:03.49

Top 8:

Hugo Gonzalez — 1:58.52 Trenton Julian — 2:00.09 Grant House — 2:00.58 Baylor Nelson — 2:01.25 Destin Lasco — 2:01.76 Luke Barr — 2:01.97 Anze Fers Erzen — 2:02.26 Rick Mihm — 2:03.27

Hugo Gonzalez pulled off some outside smoke in the men’s 200 IM ‘A’ final, swimming the only sub-2:00 time of the field at 1:58.52. His 29.33 backstroke leg put him in front, and although Trenton Julian began closing the gap on him on the breaststroke leg, he pulled ahead on freestyle to take the win.

Julian ended up in second at 2:00.09, while Grant House put up the second-fastest breaststroke leg of the field to propel him to third with a 2:00.58.

Gonzalez swam just 0.11 seconds off the time he clocked at the 2022 World Championships to finish 12th, while Julian set a new season-best by 0.06 seconds.

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 23.67, Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

American Record: 23.97, Simone Manuel (2017)

(2017) Pro Swim Series Record: 24.17, Sarah Sjostrom

U.S Open Record: 24.08, Pernille Blume (2019)

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 25.69

Top 8:

Despite being 0.1 of a second slower than his prelims time, Abbey Weizteil still ekked out a win in the 50 free in a time of 24.59. Her win meant that she has officially swept the 50 free at this season’s Pro Swim Series stops, going 4 for 4.

Also getting underneath the 25-second barrier was Kasia Wasick, who swam a 24.82. Simone Manuel clocked a 25.22 for third, missing her season-best by 0.05 seconds.

Claire Curzan and Torri Huske, who were both swimming their third races of the night, finished fourth and seventh with times of 25.29 and 25.57 respectively.

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 20.91, Cesar Cielo (2009)

American Record: 21.04, Caeleb Dressel (2019/2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: 21.51, Caeleb Dressel (2020)

U.S Open Record: 21.04, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 22.79

Top 8:

Bjorn Seeliger was 0.03 seconds off his prelims time, but he still won the 50 free, holding off Ryan Held by 0.01 of a second. Seeliger and Held swam times of 22.11 and 22.12 respectively, and Held beat out his season best of 22.19 by 0.08 seconds.

Arizona State freshman Jonny Kulow, who has been dropping large amounts of time in all of his events this week, had a huge swim to take third. He clocked a 22.27, beating out his best time of 22.46 from prelims. He is now ranked #6 all-time in the U.S. 17-18 age group. Prior to this meet, the fastest he had been was 22.96.