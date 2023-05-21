Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Trenton Julian Striving to Find Consistency with Tempo in 200 Fly

Comments: 1

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO

We saw Trenton Julian execute his normal strategy of going out fast and hanging on in the 200 fly at the Mission Viejo pro swim. Julian told SwimSwam after his race that he has actually been focusing on maintaining or even slowing his tempo down in practice in hopes of having a more balanced race at the end of the season.

BearlyBreathing
30 seconds ago

>Striving to find consistency with
This is a good resume phrase

