Kayla Han Swims 8:32.88 800 Free To Move Up To #7 On The U.S. 13-14 Girls All-Time List

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO

14-year-old Kayla Han continued her impressive performance at the Mission Viejo Pro Swim during the final session. In the last heat of the 800 freestyle, Han earned second in 8:32.88, which vaulted her up to seventh on the all-time list of U.S. Girls’ 13-14 in the event.

Her previous best time, 8:35.85, had her ranked eighth, but dropping the 2.97 seconds moved her ahead of Florence Barker‘s mark from 1981. Han swam her previous best last summer at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs.

The difference for Han in this race was her back half. In Mission Viejo, she outsplit her 2022 pace on each 50 after the 350-meter mark. That improvement was most evident in her final 100 meters. Here, she clocked 1:02.21, which is 1.31 seconds faster than she closed in 2022.

Top 8 U.S. 13-14 Girls All-Time in 800m Freestyle

Becca Mann — 8:28.54 (2012) Sippy Woodhead — 8:29.35 (1978) Katie Ledecky — 8:30.14 (2012) Michele Richardson — 8:30.64 (1984) Brooke Bennett — 8:31.30 (1994) Claire Weinstein — 8:32.51 (2022) Kayla Han — 8:32.88 (2023) Florence Barker — 8:35.07 (1981)

Han turns 15 on May 31st, so unless she swims at another meet in the next 11 days, this might be as high as she climbs on the 13-14 age group list. Her time here would be good for 22nd on the 15-16 U.S. girls list, just ahead of Olympian Erica Sullivan.

She wasn’t done throwing down best times this session either. After finishing second in the 800 freestyle, she won the ‘B’ final of the 200 IM in a new personal best of 2:16.29, cutting .11 seconds off her previous mark.

These results come on top of winning the 400 IM yesterday, and finishing second in the 1500 freestyle on the first day of the meet.