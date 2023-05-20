2023 Mission Viejo Pro Swim Series – Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO

The final prelims session of the 2023 Pro Swim Series stop at Mission Viejo gets underway at 9am Pacific time this morning. There will be ten events, including the 100 backstroke, 200 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, 200 IM, and 50 free, for both the men and the women.

WOMEN’S 100 Backstroke – Prelims

World Record: 57.45, Kaylee McKeown (2021)

American Record: 57.57, Regan Smith (2019)

Pro Swim Series Record: 57.90, Regan Smith (2023)

U.S Open Record: 57.76, Regan Smith (2022)

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 1:01.89

Top 8:

In a clash of some of the top backstrokers in the country, Cal’s Isabelle Stadden came out of the morning with the top time, posting a 1:00.09. Rhyan White joined her in the sub-1:01 club, posting a 1:00.58. Stalwarts Olivia Smoliga (1:01.03) and Claire Curzan (1:01.28) rounded up the top 5.

17 year-old Teagan O’Dell continued a strong meet with a 1:01.79 to make the A-final as well. There will likely be a swim-off, as Amy Tang and Laticia-Leigh Transom tied for 8th with a 1:03.39.

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Prelims

World Record: 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (2022)

American Record: 51.85, Ryan Murphy (2016)

(2016) Pro Swim Series Record: 52.40, David Plummer (2016)

U.S Open Record: 51.94, Aaron Piersol (2009)

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 55.69

Top 8:

It was another stacked field in the men’s 100 back, with five guys going under 55. Cal’s Hugo Gonzalez led the way with a 54.36, followed by Justin Ress (54.56), Ryan Murphy (54.74), and Jack Dolan (52.92).

Future Cal swimmer Keaton Jones set a new personal best with a 54.93, his first time under 55. Jones has had a great meet so far, upsetting Murphy last night with a win in the 200 back.

Women’s 200 Breaststroke – Prelims

World Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)

American Record: 2:19.59, Rebecca Soni (2012)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:20.77, Annie Lazor (2019)

U.S Open Record: 2:20.38, Rebecca Soni (2009)

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:31.69

Top 8:

Tess Cieplucha (TNAQ) – 2:30.03 Lilly King (ISC) – 2:30.06 Piper Enge (BC) – 2:31.40 Isabelle Odgers (TROJ) – 2:32.83 Kaitlyn Dobler (TROJ) – 2:33.46 Avery Collins (LAC) – 2:34.14 Skyler Smith (UNC) – 2:34.62 Ana Adame (SUN) – 2:35.91

Tennessee’s Tess Cieplucha and Indiana’s Lilly King posted nearly-identical times in the final two heats, with Cieplucha posting a 2:30.03 and King a 2:30.06. Expect King to be faster tonight, as she was roughly ten seconds off of personal best.

16 year-old Piper Enge wasn’t too far behind the leaders, going 2:31.40.

Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Prelims

World Record: 2:05.95, Zac Studbblety-Cook (2022)

American Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (2016)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:08.95, Andrew Wilson (2018)

U.S Open Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (2016)

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:15.99

Top 8:

Jake Foster posted the fastest time of the morning out of the penultimate heat, swimming a 2:13.56 to take the top seed by nearly a second. 34 year-old Brandon Fischer won the first circle-seeded heat to post the 2nd-fastest time of the session with a 2:14.53.

A pair of teenagers, 19 year-old Andy Dobrzanski (2:17.63) and 16 year-old Noah Cakir (2:18.00) posted lifetime bests to qualify 3rd and 5th, respectively. 100 breast champ Nic Fink went 2:17.87 to claim the 4th seed.

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Prelims

World Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

American Record: 55.64, Torri Huske (2022)

(2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 56.38, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

U.S Open Record: 55.66, Torri Huske (2021)

(2021) U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 1:00.19

Top 8:

Two pairs of teammates led the way this morning. Texas’ Kelly Pash was the only woman to go under 59, posting a 58.81. Teammate Dakota Luther went 59.38 to qualify 4th overall.

In between that pair was the duo of Torri Huske (59.03) and Claire Curzan (59.24). The Stanford pair recently announced they’d be redshirting the upcoming NCAA season to focus on next summer’s Olympics.

Current Crow Canyons swimmer and future Virginia Cavalier Bailey Hartman was the only other woman to crack the one-minute barrier this morning, going 59.63 to qualify 5th.

Men’s 100 Butterfly – Prelims

World Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

American Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: 50.80, Shaine Casas (2023)

U.S Open Record: 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 53.59

Top 8:

This event was a little more NCAA-heavy than most we’ve seen this morning, as almost every swimmer to make the top 8 competed as a college athlete last season.

Cal’s Dare Rose led the pack with a 52.24, with NCAA champ Youssef Ramadan close behind at 52.26. ASU’s Johnny Kulow came up with a big lifetime best. Still just 18 after his freshman year as a Sun Devil, his time of 52.91 moves him into a tie for 27th in the USA’s 17-18 age group. His tied with with former Cal swimmer Justin Lynch on that list.

The top three were the only ones under 53 this morning, while Trenton Julian (53.12), Matthew Jensen (53.17) and Jack Dahlgren (53.42) were all under 53.5.

Women’s 200 IM – Prelims

World Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszú (2015)

American Record: 2:06.15, Ariana Kukors (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:08.08, Summer McIntosh (2023)

U.S Open Record: 2:07.84, Alex Walsh (2022)

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut:

Top 8:

Alicia Wilson will be in the hunt for her first win of the meet after going 2:14.35 to take the top seed heading into tonight. Justina Kozan was the only other woman under 2:15 this morning, posting a 2:14.73.

Not long after swimming the 100 fly, Huske jumped back for this event, and emerged as the #3 seed with a 2:15.34.

Charlotte Brown earned the final A-final spot with a 2:17.30, one of several Sun Devil swimmers we’ve seen hit a personal best this morning.

Men’s 200 IM – Prelims

World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2011)

American Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (2011)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.68, Leon Marchand (2023)

U.S Open Record: 1:54.56, Ryan Lochte (2009)

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:03.49

Women’s 50 Freestyle – Prelims

World Record: 23.67, Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

American Record: 23.97, Simone Manuel (2017)

Pro Swim Series Record: 24.17, Sarah Sjostrom

U.S Open Record: 24.08, Pernille Blume (2019)

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 25.69

Men’s 50 Freestyle – Prelims