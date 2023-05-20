Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

What Does Ryan Murphy Get Out of Racing the 100 Freestyle in Season?

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO

While waiting for his signature 100 and 200 backstrokes, Olympic champion Ryan Murphy raced the 100 free on Day 1 of the Mission Viejo pro swim. Murphy liked the level of fitness he felt he had for the race, noting that he tried to find a rhythm and was able to maintain it during the entirety of the swim.

