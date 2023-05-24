Huske, Johnston, Curzan Lead the Way as 84 New Trials Cuts are Made at Mission Viejo PSS

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO
- May 17-20, 2023
- Marguerite Aquatics Center, Mission Viejo, California
- LCM (50 meters)
During the most recent stop of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Mission Viejo, California, there were a total of 160 swims getting under 2024 US Olympic Trials qualifying times. Of those times, 91 came on the men’s side and 79 were from the women’s side of the competition, including times from international competitors.
Out of those that hit the qualifying times over the weekend, 18 of the swims on the men’s side came from international swimmers, with 1 coming from Puerto Rico’s Jarod Arroyo (who is neither ‘international’ in a geopolitical sense, nor eligible for the US Olympic Trials). Only 6 swims on the women’s side came from international swimmers.
Several of the qualifying times marked new cuts for swimmers in certain events, 41 new cuts were earned on the men’s side, led by Texas Longhorn David Johnston, who picked up 4 new trials cuts over the weekend. Like many other NCAA swimmers, Johnston hasn’t had much opportunity to compete in the long course pool and pick-up the Olympic Trials qualifying standards. However, he made the most of his first opportunity to do so, getting under the qualifying times in the 400 IM, 400 Freestyle, 800 Freestyle, and 1500 Freestyle.
Destin Lasco, Jake Foster, and Gabriel Jett are other NCAA swimmers who managed to hit new trials cuts in Mission Viejo.
On the women’s side, 43 new cuts were made, with Stanford swimmers Torri Huske and Claire Curzan leading the way. Huske hit cuts in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, and 100 butterfly, while Curzan managed to get under the qualifying standards in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke, and 100 butterfly.
Rhyan White, Kelly Pash, and Isabelle Stadden also hit new Trials cuts shortly after their collegiate seasons ended.
Out of all of the swimmers who hit Trials cuts this weekend, 14-year-old Kayla Han was the youngest swimmer in the group. Han, who was the youngest swimmer to qualify for the 2021 US Olympic Trials at 12-years-old, hit new qualifying times for the 800 and 1500 freestyle. She was already qualified for Olympic Trials via the 400 IM and 400 Freestyle. On the men’s side, 16-year-old Maximus Williamson was the youngest swimmer to hit a qualifying time, swimming under the standard in the 200 IM for the first time.
US Olympic Trials Cuts (Americans), 2023 Mission Viejo Pro Swim Series
Men
|Swimmer
|Event
|Age
|Time
|Club
|New Cut?
|Held, Ryan
|50 FR LCM
|27
|22.12
|New York Athletic Club
|Kulow, Jonathan
|50 FR LCM
|18
|22.27
|Sun Devil Swimming
|New
|Alexy, John
|50 FR LCM
|20
|22.29
|California Aquatics
|Ress, Justin
|50 FR LCM
|25
|22.33
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|Dolan, Jack
|50 FR LCM
|22
|22.42
|Sun Devil Swimming
|New
|Dillingham, Diggory
|50 FR LCM
|18
|22.48
|Bend Swim Club
|New
|McCarty, Quintin
|50 FR LCM
|19
|22.57
|Pikes Peak Athletics
|New
|Skinner, Alexander
|50 FR LCM
|25
|22.77
|Sun Devil Swimming
|Held, Ryan
|100 FR LCM
|27
|48.74
|New York Athletic Club
|New
|Armstrong, Joseph
|100 FR LCM
|22
|49.13
|New York Athletic Club
|Ress, Justin
|100 FR LCM
|25
|49.18
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|Kulow, Jonathan
|100 FR LCM
|18
|49.29
|Sun Devil Swimming
|New
|Lasco, Destin
|100 FR LCM
|21
|49.29
|California Aquatics
|New
|Pinfold, Brett
|100 FR LCM
|28
|49.86
|Swim Houston Aquatics Center
|Cotter, Michael
|100 FR LCM
|19
|49.97
|TAC Titans
|New
|Jett, Gabriel
|200 FR LCM
|20
|1:47.54
|California Aquatics
|Cotter, Michael
|200 FR LCM
|19
|1:48.21
|TAC Titans
|New
|Dahlgren, Jack
|200 FR LCM
|23
|1:48.58
|Team Triumph
|Carrozza, Coby
|200 FR LCM
|22
|1:48.65
|Longhorn Aquatics
|New
|House, Grant
|200 FR LCM
|24
|1:49.15
|Sun Devil Swimming
|Julian, Trenton
|200 FR LCM
|24
|1:49.68
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|Carrozza, Coby
|400 FR LCM
|22
|3:50.90
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Enyeart, Alec
|400 FR LCM
|19
|3:51.86
|Tsunami Swim Team of K.C.
|Johnston, David
|400 FR LCM
|21
|3:51.91
|Longhorn Aquatics
|New
|Enyeart, Alec
|800 FR LCM
|19
|7:59.66
|Tsunami Swim Team of K.C.
|New
|Johnston, David
|800 FR LCM
|21
|8:04.62
|Longhorn Aquatics
|New
|Johnston, David
|1500 FR LCM
|21
|15:16.19
|Longhorn Aquatics
|New
|Enyeart, Alec
|1500 FR LCM
|19
|15:27.16
|Tsunami Swim Team of K.C.
|New
|Fleig, Isaac
|1500 FR LCM
|18
|15:34.24
|Unattached
|New
|Mulgrew, William
|1500 FR LCM
|16
|15:36.10
|Crimson Aquatics
|New
|Armstrong, Joseph
|100 BK LCM
|22
|52.82
|New York Athletic Club
|Murphy, Ryan
|100 BK LCM
|27
|53.36
|California Aquatics
|Ress, Justin
|100 BK LCM
|25
|53.77
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|Dolan, Jack
|100 BK LCM
|22
|54.58
|Sun Devil Swimming
|New
|Jones, Jackson
|100 BK LCM
|18
|54.90
|Swim Neptune
|Jones, Jackson
|200 BK LCM
|18
|1:57.04
|Swim Neptune
|Murphy, Ryan
|200 BK LCM
|27
|1:57.50
|California Aquatics
|Lasco, Destin
|200 BK LCM
|21
|1:58.42
|California Aquatics
|New
|Morales, Yeziel
|200 BK LCM
|27
|2:01.03
|Azura Florida Aquatics
|New
|Dolan, Jack
|200 BK LCM
|22
|2:01.35
|Sun Devil Swimming
|New
|Fink, Nicolas
|100 BR LCM
|29
|59.77
|Metro Atlanta Aquatic Club
|Foster, Jacob
|100 BR LCM
|22
|1:00.81
|Mason Manta Rays
|New
|Fischer, Brandon
|100 BR LCM
|34
|1:01.19
|Tri Valley Aquatics
|Rodarte, Luke
|100 BR LCM
|25
|1:01.75
|California Aquatics
|New
|Dobrzanski, Andrew
|100 BR LCM
|19
|1:01.94
|Sun Devil Swimming
|New
|Foster, Jacob
|200 BR LCM
|22
|2:11.58
|Mason Manta Rays
|Fink, Nicolas
|200 BR LCM
|29
|2:11.72
|Metro Atlanta Aquatic Club
|New
|Fischer, Brandon
|200 BR LCM
|34
|2:12.52
|Tri Valley Aquatics
|Dobrzanski, Andrew
|200 BR LCM
|19
|2:15.21
|Sun Devil Swimming
|New
|Rose, Oludare
|100 FL LCM
|20
|51.47
|California Aquatics
|Julian, Trenton
|100 FL LCM
|24
|52.26
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|Jensen, Matthew
|100 FL LCM
|21
|52.80
|California Aquatics
|New
|Kulow, Jonathan
|100 FL LCM
|18
|52.91
|Sun Devil Swimming
|New
|Dahlgren, Jack
|100 FL LCM
|23
|53.42
|Team Triumph
|New
|Julian, Trenton
|200 FL LCM
|24
|1:56.51
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|Dahlgren, Jack
|200 FL LCM
|23
|1:57.77
|Team Triumph
|New
|Rose, Oludare
|200 FL LCM
|20
|1:58.37
|California Aquatics
|New
|Schmitt, David
|200 FL LCM
|18
|2:00.09
|Evolution Racing Club
|New
|Morales, Yeziel
|200 FL LCM
|27
|2:00.13
|Azura Florida Aquatics
|New
|Jett, Gabriel
|200 FL LCM
|20
|2:00.17
|California Aquatics
|Crane, Sterling
|200 FL LCM
|22
|2:00.43
|Longhorn Aquatics
|New
|Julian, Trenton
|200 IM LCM
|24
|2:00.09
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|House, Grant
|200 IM LCM
|24
|2:00.58
|Sun Devil Swimming
|New
|Nelson, Baylor
|200 IM LCM
|19
|2:01.25
|Aggie Swim Club
|Jett, Gabriel
|200 IM LCM
|20
|2:01.40
|California Aquatics
|New
|Lasco, Destin
|200 IM LCM
|21
|2:01.76
|California Aquatics
|New
|Barr, Luke
|200 IM LCM
|20
|2:01.97
|Unattached
|Mihm, Richard
|200 IM LCM
|21
|2:03.27
|Unattached
|New
|Williamson, Maximus
|200 IM LCM
|16
|2:03.44
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|New
|Johnston, David
|400 IM LCM
|21
|4:17.27
|Longhorn Aquatics
|New
|Foster, Jacob
|400 IM LCM
|22
|4:21.20
|Mason Manta Rays
|New
|Nelson, Baylor
|400 IM LCM
|19
|4:21.75
|Aggie Swim Club
|Arroyo, Jarod**
|400 IM LCM
|22
|4:24.73
|Sun Devil Swimming
**Jarod Arroyo does not represent the US Internationally, representing Puerto Rico
Women
|Swimmer
|Event
|Age
|Time
|Club
|New Cut?
|Weitzeil, Abbigail
|50 FR LCM
|26
|24.49
|California Aquatics
|Manuel, Simone
|50 FR LCM
|26
|25.22
|Sun Devil Swimming
|Huske, Victoria
|50 FR LCM
|20
|25.26
|Unattached
|NEW
|Curzan, Claire
|50 FR LCM
|18
|25.29
|Unattached
|NEW
|Larsen, Caroline
|50 FR LCM
|17
|25.39
|Foxjets Swim Team
|Smoliga, Olivia
|50 FR LCM
|28
|25.4
|Sun Devil Swimming
|Stepanek, Chloe
|50 FR LCM
|21
|25.48
|Texas A & M University
|NEW
|Weitzeil, Abbigail
|100 FR LCM
|26
|53.26
|California Aquatics
|NEW
|Huske, Victoria
|100 FR LCM
|20
|54.27
|Unattached
|NEW
|Curzan, Claire
|100 FR LCM
|18
|54.5
|Unattached
|NEW
|Manuel, Simone
|100 FR LCM
|26
|54.5
|Sun Devil Swimming
|Smoliga, Olivia
|100 FR LCM
|28
|54.76
|Sun Devil Swimming
|NEW
|Pash, Kelly
|100 FR LCM
|22
|55.44
|Longhorn Aquatics
|NEW
|Stepanek, Chloe
|100 FR LCM
|21
|55.61
|Texas A & M University
|Kozan, Justina
|100 FR LCM
|19
|55.67
|Trojan Swim Club
|NEW
|Tang, Amy
|100 FR LCM
|20
|55.71
|Unattached
|NEW
|Sims, Arabella
|200 FR LCM
|17
|01:58.4
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|Pash, Kelly
|200 FR LCM
|22
|01:59.3
|Longhorn Aquatics
|NEW
|Huske, Victoria
|200 FR LCM
|20
|02:00.3
|Unattached
|NEW
|Smoliga, Olivia
|200 FR LCM
|28
|02:00.4
|Sun Devil Swimming
|NEW
|Stepanek, Chloe
|200 FR LCM
|21
|02:00.4
|Texas A & M University
|Mintenko, Madison
|200 FR LCM
|15
|02:00.5
|Pikes Peak Athletics
|Roghair, Aurora
|200 FR LCM
|20
|02:00.8
|Unattached
|NEW
|Sims, Arabella
|400 FR LCM
|17
|04:06.4
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|Cox, Jillian
|400 FR LCM
|17
|04:10.2
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Han, Kayla
|400 FR LCM
|14
|04:10.6
|La Mirada Armada
|Mintenko, Madison
|400 FR LCM
|15
|04:13.0
|Pikes Peak Athletics
|Roghair, Aurora
|400 FR LCM
|20
|04:13.9
|Unattached
|NEW
|Sims, Arabella
|800 FR LCM
|17
|08:29.8
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|Han, Kayla
|800 FR LCM
|14
|08:32.9
|La Mirada Armada
|NEW
|Cox, Jillian
|800 FR LCM
|17
|08:33.4
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Grottle, Abigail
|800 FR LCM
|21
|08:45.3
|Aggie Swim Club
|NEW
|Cox, Jillian
|1500 FR LCM
|17
|16:31.0
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Han, Kayla
|1500 FR LCM
|14
|16:37.9
|La Mirada Armada
|NEW
|Curzan, Claire
|100 BK LCM
|18
|59
|Unattached
|NEW
|Stadden, Isabelle
|100 BK LCM
|20
|59.56
|California Aquatics
|NEW
|Smoliga, Olivia
|100 BK LCM
|28
|01:00.0
|Sun Devil Swimming
|White, Rhyan
|100 BK LCM
|23
|01:00.6
|University Of Alabama Swim Club
|NEW
|O’Dell, Teagan
|100 BK LCM
|16
|01:01.5
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|Curzan, Claire
|200 BK LCM
|18
|02:07.8
|Unattached
|NEW
|White, Rhyan
|200 BK LCM
|23
|02:09.0
|University Of Alabama Swim Club
|NEW
|Stadden, Isabelle
|200 BK LCM
|20
|02:09.9
|California Aquatics
|NEW
|O’Dell, Teagan
|200 BK LCM
|16
|02:10.0
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|King, Lillia
|100 BR LCM
|26
|01:06.7
|Indiana Swim Club
|Dobler, Kaitlyn
|100 BR LCM
|21
|01:07.6
|Trojan Swim Club
|NEW
|Enge, Piper
|100 BR LCM
|16
|01:08.8
|Bellevue Club Swim Team
|NEW
|Odgers, Isabelle
|100 BR LCM
|22
|01:09.1
|Trojan Swim Club
|NEW
|Smith, Skyler
|100 BR LCM
|19
|01:09.2
|University Of North Carolina
|Henry, Alicia
|100 BR LCM
|19
|01:09.7
|California Aquatics
|NEW
|King, Lillia
|200 BR LCM
|26
|02:25.3
|Indiana Swim Club
|Odgers, Isabelle
|200 BR LCM
|22
|02:28.5
|Trojan Swim Club
|Dobler, Kaitlyn
|200 BR LCM
|21
|02:30.4
|Trojan Swim Club
|NEW
|Enge, Piper
|200 BR LCM
|16
|02:31.0
|Bellevue Club Swim Team
|NEW
|Huske, Victoria
|100 FL LCM
|20
|56.84
|Unattached
|NEW
|Curzan, Claire
|100 FL LCM
|18
|57.26
|Unattached
|NEW
|Pash, Kelly
|100 FL LCM
|22
|57.89
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Luther, Dakota
|100 FL LCM
|23
|59.07
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Nordmann, Lillian
|100 FL LCM
|20
|59.27
|Unattached
|NEW
|Hartman, Bailey
|100 FL LCM
|17
|59.59
|Crow Canyon Sharks
|NEW
|Klinker, Rachel
|100 FL LCM
|22
|59.84
|California Aquatics
|NEW
|Cook, Elizabeth
|100 FL LCM
|20
|59.89
|California Aquatics
|NEW
|Pash, Kelly
|200 FL LCM
|22
|02:08.2
|Longhorn Aquatics
|NEW
|Luther, Dakota
|200 FL LCM
|23
|02:08.3
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Hartman, Bailey
|200 FL LCM
|17
|02:12.5
|Crow Canyon Sharks
|NEW
|Klinker, Rachel
|200 FL LCM
|22
|02:13.3
|California Aquatics
|NEW
|Huske, Victoria
|200 IM LCM
|20
|02:11.9
|Unattached
|NEW
|Kozan, Justina
|200 IM LCM
|19
|02:14.0
|Trojan Swim Club
|NEW
|Pash, Kelly
|200 IM LCM
|22
|02:15.2
|Longhorn Aquatics
|O’Dell, Teagan
|200 IM LCM
|16
|02:15.7
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|Han, Kayla
|400 IM LCM
|14
|04:43.0
|La Mirada Armada
|McDevitt, Alexa
|400 IM LCM
|16
|04:48.6
|Bellevue Club Swim Team
|NEW
|Bell, Lucerne
|400 IM LCM
|18
|04:49.5
|Unattached
|NEW