Huske, Johnston, Curzan Lead the Way as 84 New Trials Cuts are Made at Mission Viejo PSS

During the most recent stop of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Mission Viejo, California, there were a total of 160 swims getting under 2024 US Olympic Trials qualifying times. Of those times, 91 came on the men’s side and 79 were from the women’s side of the competition, including times from international competitors.

Out of those that hit the qualifying times over the weekend, 18 of the swims on the men’s side came from international swimmers, with 1 coming from Puerto Rico’s Jarod Arroyo (who is neither ‘international’ in a geopolitical sense, nor eligible for the US Olympic Trials). Only 6 swims on the women’s side came from international swimmers.

Several of the qualifying times marked new cuts for swimmers in certain events, 41 new cuts were earned on the men’s side, led by Texas Longhorn David Johnston, who picked up 4 new trials cuts over the weekend. Like many other NCAA swimmers, Johnston hasn’t had much opportunity to compete in the long course pool and pick-up the Olympic Trials qualifying standards. However, he made the most of his first opportunity to do so, getting under the qualifying times in the 400 IM, 400 Freestyle, 800 Freestyle, and 1500 Freestyle.

Destin Lasco, Jake Foster, and Gabriel Jett are other NCAA swimmers who managed to hit new trials cuts in Mission Viejo.

On the women’s side, 43 new cuts were made, with Stanford swimmers Torri Huske and Claire Curzan leading the way. Huske hit cuts in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, and 100 butterfly, while Curzan managed to get under the qualifying standards in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke, and 100 butterfly.

Rhyan White, Kelly Pash, and Isabelle Stadden also hit new Trials cuts shortly after their collegiate seasons ended.

Out of all of the swimmers who hit Trials cuts this weekend, 14-year-old Kayla Han was the youngest swimmer in the group. Han, who was the youngest swimmer to qualify for the 2021 US Olympic Trials at 12-years-old, hit new qualifying times for the 800 and 1500 freestyle. She was already qualified for Olympic Trials via the 400 IM and 400 Freestyle. On the men’s side, 16-year-old Maximus Williamson was the youngest swimmer to hit a qualifying time, swimming under the standard in the 200 IM for the first time.

US Olympic Trials Cuts (Americans), 2023 Mission Viejo Pro Swim Series

Men

Swimmer Event Age Time Club New Cut? Held, Ryan 50 FR LCM 27 22.12 New York Athletic Club Kulow, Jonathan 50 FR LCM 18 22.27 Sun Devil Swimming New Alexy, John 50 FR LCM 20 22.29 California Aquatics Ress, Justin 50 FR LCM 25 22.33 Mission Viejo Nadadores Dolan, Jack 50 FR LCM 22 22.42 Sun Devil Swimming New Dillingham, Diggory 50 FR LCM 18 22.48 Bend Swim Club New McCarty, Quintin 50 FR LCM 19 22.57 Pikes Peak Athletics New Skinner, Alexander 50 FR LCM 25 22.77 Sun Devil Swimming Held, Ryan 100 FR LCM 27 48.74 New York Athletic Club New Armstrong, Joseph 100 FR LCM 22 49.13 New York Athletic Club Ress, Justin 100 FR LCM 25 49.18 Mission Viejo Nadadores Kulow, Jonathan 100 FR LCM 18 49.29 Sun Devil Swimming New Lasco, Destin 100 FR LCM 21 49.29 California Aquatics New Pinfold, Brett 100 FR LCM 28 49.86 Swim Houston Aquatics Center Cotter, Michael 100 FR LCM 19 49.97 TAC Titans New Jett, Gabriel 200 FR LCM 20 1:47.54 California Aquatics Cotter, Michael 200 FR LCM 19 1:48.21 TAC Titans New Dahlgren, Jack 200 FR LCM 23 1:48.58 Team Triumph Carrozza, Coby 200 FR LCM 22 1:48.65 Longhorn Aquatics New House, Grant 200 FR LCM 24 1:49.15 Sun Devil Swimming Julian, Trenton 200 FR LCM 24 1:49.68 Mission Viejo Nadadores Carrozza, Coby 400 FR LCM 22 3:50.90 Longhorn Aquatics Enyeart, Alec 400 FR LCM 19 3:51.86 Tsunami Swim Team of K.C. Johnston, David 400 FR LCM 21 3:51.91 Longhorn Aquatics New Enyeart, Alec 800 FR LCM 19 7:59.66 Tsunami Swim Team of K.C. New Johnston, David 800 FR LCM 21 8:04.62 Longhorn Aquatics New Johnston, David 1500 FR LCM 21 15:16.19 Longhorn Aquatics New Enyeart, Alec 1500 FR LCM 19 15:27.16 Tsunami Swim Team of K.C. New Fleig, Isaac 1500 FR LCM 18 15:34.24 Unattached New Mulgrew, William 1500 FR LCM 16 15:36.10 Crimson Aquatics New Armstrong, Joseph 100 BK LCM 22 52.82 New York Athletic Club Murphy, Ryan 100 BK LCM 27 53.36 California Aquatics Ress, Justin 100 BK LCM 25 53.77 Mission Viejo Nadadores Dolan, Jack 100 BK LCM 22 54.58 Sun Devil Swimming New Jones, Jackson 100 BK LCM 18 54.90 Swim Neptune Jones, Jackson 200 BK LCM 18 1:57.04 Swim Neptune Murphy, Ryan 200 BK LCM 27 1:57.50 California Aquatics Lasco, Destin 200 BK LCM 21 1:58.42 California Aquatics New Morales, Yeziel 200 BK LCM 27 2:01.03 Azura Florida Aquatics New Dolan, Jack 200 BK LCM 22 2:01.35 Sun Devil Swimming New Fink, Nicolas 100 BR LCM 29 59.77 Metro Atlanta Aquatic Club Foster, Jacob 100 BR LCM 22 1:00.81 Mason Manta Rays New Fischer, Brandon 100 BR LCM 34 1:01.19 Tri Valley Aquatics Rodarte, Luke 100 BR LCM 25 1:01.75 California Aquatics New Dobrzanski, Andrew 100 BR LCM 19 1:01.94 Sun Devil Swimming New Foster, Jacob 200 BR LCM 22 2:11.58 Mason Manta Rays Fink, Nicolas 200 BR LCM 29 2:11.72 Metro Atlanta Aquatic Club New Fischer, Brandon 200 BR LCM 34 2:12.52 Tri Valley Aquatics Dobrzanski, Andrew 200 BR LCM 19 2:15.21 Sun Devil Swimming New Rose, Oludare 100 FL LCM 20 51.47 California Aquatics Julian, Trenton 100 FL LCM 24 52.26 Mission Viejo Nadadores Jensen, Matthew 100 FL LCM 21 52.80 California Aquatics New Kulow, Jonathan 100 FL LCM 18 52.91 Sun Devil Swimming New Dahlgren, Jack 100 FL LCM 23 53.42 Team Triumph New Julian, Trenton 200 FL LCM 24 1:56.51 Mission Viejo Nadadores Dahlgren, Jack 200 FL LCM 23 1:57.77 Team Triumph New Rose, Oludare 200 FL LCM 20 1:58.37 California Aquatics New Schmitt, David 200 FL LCM 18 2:00.09 Evolution Racing Club New Morales, Yeziel 200 FL LCM 27 2:00.13 Azura Florida Aquatics New Jett, Gabriel 200 FL LCM 20 2:00.17 California Aquatics Crane, Sterling 200 FL LCM 22 2:00.43 Longhorn Aquatics New Julian, Trenton 200 IM LCM 24 2:00.09 Mission Viejo Nadadores House, Grant 200 IM LCM 24 2:00.58 Sun Devil Swimming New Nelson, Baylor 200 IM LCM 19 2:01.25 Aggie Swim Club Jett, Gabriel 200 IM LCM 20 2:01.40 California Aquatics New Lasco, Destin 200 IM LCM 21 2:01.76 California Aquatics New Barr, Luke 200 IM LCM 20 2:01.97 Unattached Mihm, Richard 200 IM LCM 21 2:03.27 Unattached New Williamson, Maximus 200 IM LCM 16 2:03.44 Lakeside Aquatic Club New Johnston, David 400 IM LCM 21 4:17.27 Longhorn Aquatics New Foster, Jacob 400 IM LCM 22 4:21.20 Mason Manta Rays New Nelson, Baylor 400 IM LCM 19 4:21.75 Aggie Swim Club Arroyo, Jarod** 400 IM LCM 22 4:24.73 Sun Devil Swimming

**Jarod Arroyo does not represent the US Internationally, representing Puerto Rico

Women