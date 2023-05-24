Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Huske, Johnston, Curzan Lead the Way as 84 New Trials Cuts are Made at Mission Viejo PSS

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO

During the most recent stop of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Mission Viejo, California, there were a total of 160 swims getting under 2024 US Olympic Trials qualifying times. Of those times, 91 came on the men’s side and 79 were from the women’s side of the competition, including times from international competitors.

Out of those that hit the qualifying times over the weekend, 18 of the swims on the men’s side came from international swimmers, with 1 coming from Puerto Rico’s Jarod Arroyo (who is neither ‘international’ in a geopolitical sense, nor eligible for the US Olympic Trials). Only 6 swims on the women’s side came from international swimmers. 

Several of the qualifying times marked new cuts for swimmers in certain events, 41 new cuts were earned on the men’s side, led by Texas Longhorn David Johnston, who picked up 4 new trials cuts over the weekend. Like many other NCAA swimmers, Johnston hasn’t had much opportunity to compete in the long course pool and pick-up the Olympic Trials qualifying standards. However, he made the most of his first opportunity to do so, getting under the qualifying times in the 400 IM, 400 Freestyle, 800 Freestyle, and 1500 Freestyle.

Destin Lasco, Jake Foster, and Gabriel Jett are other NCAA swimmers who managed to hit new trials cuts in Mission Viejo. 

On the women’s side, 43 new cuts were made, with Stanford swimmers Torri Huske and Claire Curzan leading the way. Huske hit cuts in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, and 100 butterfly, while Curzan managed to get under the qualifying standards in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke, and 100 butterfly. 

Rhyan White, Kelly Pash, and Isabelle Stadden also hit new Trials cuts shortly after their collegiate seasons ended. 

Out of all of the swimmers who hit Trials cuts this weekend, 14-year-old Kayla Han was the youngest swimmer in the group. Han, who was the youngest swimmer to qualify for the 2021 US Olympic Trials at 12-years-old, hit new qualifying times for the 800 and 1500 freestyle. She was already qualified for Olympic Trials via the 400 IM and 400 Freestyle. On the men’s side, 16-year-old Maximus Williamson was the youngest swimmer to hit a qualifying time, swimming under the standard in the 200 IM for the first time. 

US Olympic Trials Cuts (Americans), 2023 Mission Viejo Pro Swim Series

Men

Swimmer Event Age Time Club New Cut?
Held, Ryan 50 FR LCM 27 22.12 New York Athletic Club
Kulow, Jonathan 50 FR LCM 18 22.27 Sun Devil Swimming New
Alexy, John 50 FR LCM 20 22.29 California Aquatics
Ress, Justin 50 FR LCM 25 22.33 Mission Viejo Nadadores
Dolan, Jack 50 FR LCM 22 22.42 Sun Devil Swimming New
Dillingham, Diggory 50 FR LCM 18 22.48 Bend Swim Club New
McCarty, Quintin 50 FR LCM 19 22.57 Pikes Peak Athletics New
Skinner, Alexander 50 FR LCM 25 22.77 Sun Devil Swimming
Held, Ryan 100 FR LCM 27 48.74 New York Athletic Club New
Armstrong, Joseph 100 FR LCM 22 49.13 New York Athletic Club
Ress, Justin 100 FR LCM 25 49.18 Mission Viejo Nadadores
Kulow, Jonathan 100 FR LCM 18 49.29 Sun Devil Swimming New
Lasco, Destin 100 FR LCM 21 49.29 California Aquatics New
Pinfold, Brett 100 FR LCM 28 49.86 Swim Houston Aquatics Center
Cotter, Michael 100 FR LCM 19 49.97 TAC Titans New
Jett, Gabriel 200 FR LCM 20 1:47.54 California Aquatics
Cotter, Michael 200 FR LCM 19 1:48.21 TAC Titans New
Dahlgren, Jack 200 FR LCM 23 1:48.58 Team Triumph
Carrozza, Coby 200 FR LCM 22 1:48.65 Longhorn Aquatics New
House, Grant 200 FR LCM 24 1:49.15 Sun Devil Swimming
Julian, Trenton 200 FR LCM 24 1:49.68 Mission Viejo Nadadores
Carrozza, Coby 400 FR LCM 22 3:50.90 Longhorn Aquatics
Enyeart, Alec 400 FR LCM 19 3:51.86 Tsunami Swim Team of K.C.
Johnston, David 400 FR LCM 21 3:51.91 Longhorn Aquatics New
Enyeart, Alec 800 FR LCM 19 7:59.66 Tsunami Swim Team of K.C. New
Johnston, David 800 FR LCM 21 8:04.62 Longhorn Aquatics New
Johnston, David 1500 FR LCM 21 15:16.19 Longhorn Aquatics New
Enyeart, Alec 1500 FR LCM 19 15:27.16 Tsunami Swim Team of K.C. New
Fleig, Isaac 1500 FR LCM 18 15:34.24 Unattached New
Mulgrew, William 1500 FR LCM 16 15:36.10 Crimson Aquatics New
Armstrong, Joseph 100 BK LCM 22 52.82 New York Athletic Club
Murphy, Ryan 100 BK LCM 27 53.36 California Aquatics
Ress, Justin 100 BK LCM 25 53.77 Mission Viejo Nadadores
Dolan, Jack 100 BK LCM 22 54.58 Sun Devil Swimming New
Jones, Jackson 100 BK LCM 18 54.90 Swim Neptune
Jones, Jackson 200 BK LCM 18 1:57.04 Swim Neptune
Murphy, Ryan 200 BK LCM 27 1:57.50 California Aquatics
Lasco, Destin 200 BK LCM 21 1:58.42 California Aquatics New
Morales, Yeziel 200 BK LCM 27 2:01.03 Azura Florida Aquatics New
Dolan, Jack 200 BK LCM 22 2:01.35 Sun Devil Swimming New
Fink, Nicolas 100 BR LCM 29 59.77 Metro Atlanta Aquatic Club
Foster, Jacob 100 BR LCM 22 1:00.81 Mason Manta Rays New
Fischer, Brandon 100 BR LCM 34 1:01.19 Tri Valley Aquatics
Rodarte, Luke 100 BR LCM 25 1:01.75 California Aquatics New
Dobrzanski, Andrew 100 BR LCM 19 1:01.94 Sun Devil Swimming New
Foster, Jacob 200 BR LCM 22 2:11.58 Mason Manta Rays
Fink, Nicolas 200 BR LCM 29 2:11.72 Metro Atlanta Aquatic Club New
Fischer, Brandon 200 BR LCM 34 2:12.52 Tri Valley Aquatics
Dobrzanski, Andrew 200 BR LCM 19 2:15.21 Sun Devil Swimming New
Rose, Oludare 100 FL LCM 20 51.47 California Aquatics
Julian, Trenton 100 FL LCM 24 52.26 Mission Viejo Nadadores
Jensen, Matthew 100 FL LCM 21 52.80 California Aquatics New
Kulow, Jonathan 100 FL LCM 18 52.91 Sun Devil Swimming New
Dahlgren, Jack 100 FL LCM 23 53.42 Team Triumph New
Julian, Trenton 200 FL LCM 24 1:56.51 Mission Viejo Nadadores
Dahlgren, Jack 200 FL LCM 23 1:57.77 Team Triumph New
Rose, Oludare 200 FL LCM 20 1:58.37 California Aquatics New
Schmitt, David 200 FL LCM 18 2:00.09 Evolution Racing Club New
Morales, Yeziel 200 FL LCM 27 2:00.13 Azura Florida Aquatics New
Jett, Gabriel 200 FL LCM 20 2:00.17 California Aquatics
Crane, Sterling 200 FL LCM 22 2:00.43 Longhorn Aquatics New
Julian, Trenton 200 IM LCM 24 2:00.09 Mission Viejo Nadadores
House, Grant 200 IM LCM 24 2:00.58 Sun Devil Swimming New
Nelson, Baylor 200 IM LCM 19 2:01.25 Aggie Swim Club
Jett, Gabriel 200 IM LCM 20 2:01.40 California Aquatics New
Lasco, Destin 200 IM LCM 21 2:01.76 California Aquatics New
Barr, Luke 200 IM LCM 20 2:01.97 Unattached
Mihm, Richard 200 IM LCM 21 2:03.27 Unattached New
Williamson, Maximus 200 IM LCM 16 2:03.44 Lakeside Aquatic Club New
Johnston, David 400 IM LCM 21 4:17.27 Longhorn Aquatics New
Foster, Jacob 400 IM LCM 22 4:21.20 Mason Manta Rays New
Nelson, Baylor 400 IM LCM 19 4:21.75 Aggie Swim Club
Arroyo, Jarod** 400 IM LCM 22 4:24.73 Sun Devil Swimming

**Jarod Arroyo does not represent the US Internationally, representing Puerto Rico

Women

Swimmer Event Age Time Club New Cut?
Weitzeil, Abbigail 50 FR LCM 26 24.49 California Aquatics
Manuel, Simone 50 FR LCM 26 25.22 Sun Devil Swimming
Huske, Victoria 50 FR LCM 20 25.26 Unattached NEW
Curzan, Claire 50 FR LCM 18 25.29 Unattached NEW
Larsen, Caroline 50 FR LCM 17 25.39 Foxjets Swim Team
Smoliga, Olivia 50 FR LCM 28 25.4 Sun Devil Swimming
Stepanek, Chloe 50 FR LCM 21 25.48 Texas A & M University NEW
Weitzeil, Abbigail 100 FR LCM 26 53.26 California Aquatics NEW
Huske, Victoria 100 FR LCM 20 54.27 Unattached NEW
Curzan, Claire 100 FR LCM 18 54.5 Unattached NEW
Manuel, Simone 100 FR LCM 26 54.5 Sun Devil Swimming
Smoliga, Olivia 100 FR LCM 28 54.76 Sun Devil Swimming NEW
Pash, Kelly 100 FR LCM 22 55.44 Longhorn Aquatics NEW
Stepanek, Chloe 100 FR LCM 21 55.61 Texas A & M University
Kozan, Justina 100 FR LCM 19 55.67 Trojan Swim Club NEW
Tang, Amy 100 FR LCM 20 55.71 Unattached NEW
Sims, Arabella 200 FR LCM 17 01:58.4 Sandpipers Of Nevada
Pash, Kelly 200 FR LCM 22 01:59.3 Longhorn Aquatics NEW
Huske, Victoria 200 FR LCM 20 02:00.3 Unattached NEW
Smoliga, Olivia 200 FR LCM 28 02:00.4 Sun Devil Swimming NEW
Stepanek, Chloe 200 FR LCM 21 02:00.4 Texas A & M University
Mintenko, Madison 200 FR LCM 15 02:00.5 Pikes Peak Athletics
Roghair, Aurora 200 FR LCM 20 02:00.8 Unattached NEW
Sims, Arabella 400 FR LCM 17 04:06.4 Sandpipers Of Nevada
Cox, Jillian 400 FR LCM 17 04:10.2 Longhorn Aquatics
Han, Kayla 400 FR LCM 14 04:10.6 La Mirada Armada
Mintenko, Madison 400 FR LCM 15 04:13.0 Pikes Peak Athletics
Roghair, Aurora 400 FR LCM 20 04:13.9 Unattached NEW
Sims, Arabella 800 FR LCM 17 08:29.8 Sandpipers Of Nevada
Han, Kayla 800 FR LCM 14 08:32.9 La Mirada Armada NEW
Cox, Jillian 800 FR LCM 17 08:33.4 Longhorn Aquatics
Grottle, Abigail 800 FR LCM 21 08:45.3 Aggie Swim Club NEW
Cox, Jillian 1500 FR LCM 17 16:31.0 Longhorn Aquatics
Han, Kayla 1500 FR LCM 14 16:37.9 La Mirada Armada NEW
Curzan, Claire 100 BK LCM 18 59 Unattached NEW
Stadden, Isabelle 100 BK LCM 20 59.56 California Aquatics NEW
Smoliga, Olivia 100 BK LCM 28 01:00.0 Sun Devil Swimming
White, Rhyan 100 BK LCM 23 01:00.6 University Of Alabama Swim Club NEW
O’Dell, Teagan 100 BK LCM 16 01:01.5 Mission Viejo Nadadores
Curzan, Claire 200 BK LCM 18 02:07.8 Unattached NEW
White, Rhyan 200 BK LCM 23 02:09.0 University Of Alabama Swim Club NEW
Stadden, Isabelle 200 BK LCM 20 02:09.9 California Aquatics NEW
O’Dell, Teagan 200 BK LCM 16 02:10.0 Mission Viejo Nadadores
King, Lillia 100 BR LCM 26 01:06.7 Indiana Swim Club
Dobler, Kaitlyn 100 BR LCM 21 01:07.6 Trojan Swim Club NEW
Enge, Piper 100 BR LCM 16 01:08.8 Bellevue Club Swim Team NEW
Odgers, Isabelle 100 BR LCM 22 01:09.1 Trojan Swim Club NEW
Smith, Skyler 100 BR LCM 19 01:09.2 University Of North Carolina
Henry, Alicia 100 BR LCM 19 01:09.7 California Aquatics NEW
King, Lillia 200 BR LCM 26 02:25.3 Indiana Swim Club
Odgers, Isabelle 200 BR LCM 22 02:28.5 Trojan Swim Club
Dobler, Kaitlyn 200 BR LCM 21 02:30.4 Trojan Swim Club NEW
Enge, Piper 200 BR LCM 16 02:31.0 Bellevue Club Swim Team NEW
Huske, Victoria 100 FL LCM 20 56.84 Unattached NEW
Curzan, Claire 100 FL LCM 18 57.26 Unattached NEW
Pash, Kelly 100 FL LCM 22 57.89 Longhorn Aquatics
Luther, Dakota 100 FL LCM 23 59.07 Longhorn Aquatics
Nordmann, Lillian 100 FL LCM 20 59.27 Unattached NEW
Hartman, Bailey 100 FL LCM 17 59.59 Crow Canyon Sharks NEW
Klinker, Rachel 100 FL LCM 22 59.84 California Aquatics NEW
Cook, Elizabeth 100 FL LCM 20 59.89 California Aquatics NEW
Pash, Kelly 200 FL LCM 22 02:08.2 Longhorn Aquatics NEW
Luther, Dakota 200 FL LCM 23 02:08.3 Longhorn Aquatics
Hartman, Bailey 200 FL LCM 17 02:12.5 Crow Canyon Sharks NEW
Klinker, Rachel 200 FL LCM 22 02:13.3 California Aquatics NEW
Huske, Victoria 200 IM LCM 20 02:11.9 Unattached NEW
Kozan, Justina 200 IM LCM 19 02:14.0 Trojan Swim Club NEW
Pash, Kelly 200 IM LCM 22 02:15.2 Longhorn Aquatics
O’Dell, Teagan 200 IM LCM 16 02:15.7 Mission Viejo Nadadores
Han, Kayla 400 IM LCM 14 04:43.0 La Mirada Armada
McDevitt, Alexa 400 IM LCM 16 04:48.6 Bellevue Club Swim Team NEW
Bell, Lucerne 400 IM LCM 18 04:49.5 Unattached NEW

