Georgia Commit Kennedi Dobson Drops 1:45.11 200 Free at Eastern Zone Sectional Champs

2024 EZ North Re gion Speedo Sectional Championships

March 21-24, 2024

Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatic Center, Brown University

Providence, RI

Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 EZ North Region Speedo Sectional Championships”

Livestream

Over 2 days of racing at the 2024 EZ North Region Sectional Championships, several swimmers have posted standout times, including a meet record.

University of Georgia commit Kennedi Dobson kicked-off the meet with a best time and meet record in the girl’s 200 freestyle. Dobson, who swims for the Eastern Express Swim Team in New Jersey, dropped a time of 1:45.11, chopping a second off of her previous best of 1:46.19 and taking a second off of the meet record of 1:46.14. She finished over a second ahead of runner-up Sidney Arcella of Lifetime, who touched in a 1:46.46.

A meet record almost fell in the boy’s 200 freestyle as Indiana University commit Brandon Fleck dominated the race en route to a winning time of 1:36.73. With his performance, Fleck came just shy of the meet record in the event (1:35.89), while also dropping almost a second off of his personal best (1:37.40).

Christopher Xia had strong showing in the boy’s 100 breaststroke, claiming first place by a half-second margin in a time of 53.84. The QNS Aquatic Club swimmer came in well under his best time of 54.53 as well. Second place finisher Daniel Listor, a Florida State commit, also dropped almost a second off of his best time en route to a runner-up finish with a time of 54.14.

Both the boy’s and girl’s 100 butterfly races proved to be the closest races of the meet thus far. In the girl’s race, Peddie Aquatic Association’s Samantha Villacis dropped a time of 54.67 to narrowly touch ahead of Solo’s Brianna Cong (54.71) for the victory. The 15-year-old Villacis was within a few tenths of her best time in the event after just putting up a time of 54.32 two weeks ago.

The boy’s 100 butterfly was a similar story as Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics’ Jagger Stachtiaris won by about .2 over Benjamin Wu from Stamford Sailfish Aquatic Club. Stachtiaris dropped a time of 48.24 for the victory, coming in over a second under his best time of 49.33, while Wu finished just behind in 48.42.

Penn State commit Audrey Cohen won the girl’s 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:02.67, coming just off of her best time of 1:02.28 in the process. The Seacoast Swim Club swimmer came in a second ahead of runner-up Emily Volchansky from the Princeton Tigers Aquatic Club (1:03.58).

The distance events were dominated by Shawmut Aquatic Club swimmers as they swept both the boy’s 1650 free and girl’s 1000 free. In the boy’s 1650, Harvard commit William Mulgrew posted a time of 15:06.03 to claim first place by over 8 seconds, off his personal best of 14:48.26. In the girl’s 1000 freestyle, Clara Renner won by over 16 seconds, clearing the field by a wide margin. The Bucknell commit posted a time of 9:50.11, taking about 3 seconds off of her best time in the process (9:53.79).

14-year-old Margot Levesque threw down an impressive performance in the girl’s 400 IM, winning by over a second. The Bluefish Swim Club swimmer came into the wall in a time of 4:15.56, ranking herself 38th all-time in the 13-14 age group in the process. Dobson finished 2nd in the event with a 4:16.63 shortly after her 200 freestyle performance.

In the boy’s event, Texas commit Landon D’Ariano dropped a dominant performance, claiming first by 8 seconds in a time of 3:44.36. D’Ariano, who swims for Germantown Academy Aquatic Club, improved his previous best time of 3:44.76 by a few tenths with his performance.

Metro Area Life Time won the girl’s 800 freestyle relay with a time of 7:25.74. The team of Madeline Crawford, Kiera Harkins, Danielle Carter, and Sidney Arcella won by about 2 seconds, fueled by a 1:48.77 anchor leg from Arcella. On the boy’s side, the Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics relay of Satya Agashiwala, Stachtiaris, Tyler Thompson, and Oliver Shao combined for a time of 6:43.44 for the victory.

Team Scores – Boy’s (Through Day 2):

Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics – 201 Germantown Academy Aquatic Club – 179 Gator Swim Club – 164 Peddie Aquatic Association – 162 Metro Area Life Time – 151

Team Scores – Girl’s (Through Day 2):

Metro Area Life Time – 240 Crimson Aquatics – 232.5 Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics – 197 Bluefish Swim Club – 185 Shawmut Aquatic Club – 148.5

Team Scores – Combined (Through Day 2):