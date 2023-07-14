Summer Juniors Qualifier Daniel Listor Hands Verbal To Florida State (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Daniel Listor has announced his verbal commitment to Florida State University, beginning with the 2024-2024 season. Listor hails from Freehold, New Jersey, where he attends the Marine Academy of Science and Technology.

“I chose Florida State because of the incredible swim program and culture under Coach Neal, rigorous academic opportunities, and the high level of competition in the ACC.”

Listor, a member of Peddie Aquatic Association, is a Summer Junior Nationals-level breaststroker. He currently owns qualifying times in the 100 and 200 breaststroke, as well as Futures cuts in the 100 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

Listor wrapped up his short course season this year at Speedo Sectionals in Ithaca. He came away with a victory in the 200 breast with a best time of 2:00.31. He was also runner-up in the 100 breast, where he turned in a best time of 54.83 in prelims. Over the course of the past season his 200 has improved by over four seconds, while his 100 time has dropped by over two seconds.

Listor maintained his momentum as he moved into the long course season at the Pro Swim Series stop in Mission Viejo. He advanced to finals in both breaststroke events, finishing 23rd in the 200 (2:23.92) and 24th in the 100 (1:06.21), with both marking new personal best times.

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 54.83

200 breast – 2:00.31

100 fly – 51.01

200 IM – 1:50.52

400 IM – 4:05.96

The Seminoles earned 6th out of 12 teams at the 2023 ACC Championships. Breaststroke was among some of the weaker events this year for Florida State, as they tallied a total of 39 points combined between the two events. It took a 54.26 and 1:59.20 to get inside ACC-scoring range, putting Listor just shy with over a year to go before arriving in Tallahassee.

Leading the breaststroke group this season was Tommaso Baravelli, who finished 11th in the 100 (53.16) and 14th in the 200 (1:55.87). Baravelli was only a freshman this season, meaning he’ll overlap with Listor for two years.

Listor is joined by Lleyton Arnold and Logan Robinson in Florida State’s class of 2028. Arnold is also a breaststroker, while Robinson swims fly and free.

