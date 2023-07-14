Hayden Shurtz to Swim for In-state Southern Indiana this Fall

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Breaststroke specialist Hayden Shurtz has declared her intentions to swim Division 1 for the University of Southern Indiana for the 2023-24 season.

Shurtz, a senior from Fort Wayne, Indiana, competes for Summit City Aquatics on the club level and Homestead High School at the high school level.

“I’m very excited to share that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Southern Indiana where I will be studying Psychology and Behavioral/ Social Sciences. After watching their successful inaugural D1 season, I have no doubt that this program and school are perfect for me. I look forward to working with Coach Kainer and Coach Elisabeth and greatly appreciate this opportunity! Go Screaming Eagles!”

Representing Summit City Aquatics at the 2023 Indiana Senior State Championships, Shurtz touched 4th in the 100 breaststroke with a new best time of 1:03.89. Later that weekend, Shurtz attained another personal best in the 200 breaststroke, winning the ‘B’ final in 2:22.49.

At the 2023 Indiana High School State Championships, Schurtz competed in the 200 freestyle relay, 200 medley relay, and 100 breaststroke. Schurtz was a member of the Homestead High School 5th place 200 medley relay team, where she split a 29.08 on the breaststroke leg. She finished 11th in the 100 breast with a 1:05.07. The Homestead High School 200 free relay team placed 16th.

Top Times (SCY):

100 breast – 1:03.89

200 breast – 2:22.49

100 fly – 59.13

The Southern Indiana women placed 8th of 8 teams at the 2023 Summit League Championships. Mattie Smith led the charge for Southern Indiana with two top 16 finishes in the 500 free (15th) and 1650 free (12th).

With her current times, Shurtz is projected to have a noteworthy impact on Southern Indiana’s medley relays next season. In addition, Shurtz’s 100 breaststroke time would have earned her 9th the 2023 Summit League Championships. Her 200 breaststroke would have placed 11th.

This past season (2022-23) was Southern Indiana’s first as a new swim program. The Screaming Eagles will be working to continue building depth within their program for the next several years. Shurtz’s 100 breast time of 1:03.89 is over 4 seconds faster than Southern Indiana’s top breaststroker was last season. Shurtz’s 200 breaststroke is over 5 seconds faster than the Screaming Eagles’ top performer this season as well.

Hallie Meier, Reagan Holmes, Lauren Lopp, and Abbie Hollmeyer will comprise the Screaming Eagles’ incoming class of 2023 alongside Shurtz.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.