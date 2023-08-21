Dani DeCarlo to Remain In-State and Attend Division III Hartwick College

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Danielle DeCarlo, a senior from New Hartford, New York, will continue her swimming career at Division III Hartwick College this fall.

I am beyond excited to finally announce my verbal commitment to Hartwick College to swim and study nursing!! I loved the unique opportunities that Hartwick provides with their phenomenal nursing program and the team was so welcoming. I can’t wait to be a Hawk!! 💙🦅

DeCarlo swims for Whitesboro High School, while also competing for New Hartford Aquatics at the club level. She is a fairly versatile swimmer who primarily competes in the breaststroke and butterfly events.

At the 2022 North Country Invitational located in Potsdam, New York, DeCarlo placed 2nd in the 100 breast, finishing in her best time of 1:13.83.

This spring, DeCarlo represented New Hartford Aquatics at the Adirondack Gold Championship meet. She had a phenomenal weekend, bringing home best times in both the 200 breast (2:43.11) and 200 fly (2:25.01).

Top Times (SCY):

100 breast – 1:13.83

200 breast – 2:43.11

100 fly – 1:04.99

200 fly – 2:25.01

The Hartwick College women finished 4th of 10 teams at the 2023 Empire 8 Conference Championships. DeCarlo’s best times in the 100 breast, 200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 fly would have earned her 11th, 12th, 11th, and 8th at the Conference Championships, respectively. Her performances would have had her contributing an impressive 46 points to the Hartwick College women’s team.

DeCarlo is Hartwick College’s first commitment on the women’s side for the recruiting class of 2023.

