Gardner-Webb Secures Commitment from Sprinter Jacob Jensen for 2023

Jacob Jensen, a sprinter out of Xcell Aquatics, has declared his intention to swim for Gardner-Webb University this fall. Jensen is a Summer Juniors Qualifier in the 50 freestyle.

In high school swimming, Jensen competes for Burns High School, located in Lawndale, NC., where he specializes in sprint freestyle and butterfly.

Jensen picked up two state titles for Burns at the 2023 NC 1A/2A High School State Championships, claiming the 50 free and 100 fly. He won the 50 free in a new 2A NC High School State record time of 20.33, and then later in the session, Jensen dominated the 100 fly in 49.46, leading the field by nearly a full second.

At the 2022 NC Long Course Senior State Championships Jensen was the runner-up in the 50 free in a time of 24.36, matching his PB from 2021.

Top Times (SCY):

50 free – 20.33

100 free – 46.19

100 fly – 49.46

The Gardner-Webb men finished fourth of five teams at the 2023 CCSA Conference Championships. Jensen’s current 50 free time would have placed sixth at this year’s championships. Moreover, his 100 fly would have earned 11th place.

Jensen will be a valuable addition to the Bulldog sprint roster this upcoming season. His 50 free time would have been second on the team during the 2022-23 season, making him a top contender for a spot on Gardner-Webb’s ‘A’ relays. His 100 fly time would have been third on Gardner-Webb’s men’s team this past season.

Jensen adds to an incoming 2023 men’s recruiting class including Alex Cook, Davis Adcock, Bergen Leach, Sebastian Washington, Dan Bennett, Luke Weber, Nolan Patterson, and Tyler Collins.

Cook, a Summer Junior Nationals qualifier and ESSZ Summer Sectionals runner-up in the 200m fly, would have placed 4th at Gardner-Webb’s conference championship in the 200 fly this year.

