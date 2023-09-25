NISCA All-American Diver Dominic Roberto to Compete for Ohio State in 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Dominic Roberto, a diver from Solon, Ohio, will dive for Ohio State University beginning in the fall of 2024. Ohio State is only two hours from his hometown.

“I’m super pumped to announce I have verbally committed to THE Ohio State University! I want to take the time to thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches. I’m so grateful and I’m looking forward to being a part of an amazing team. #gobucks“

Roberto dives for American Flyers Diving under coach Marc Cahalane at the club level, and attends Solon High School.

Roberto has built himself quite the resume at the high school diving stage. Representing Solon High School, Roberto is a 3-time Ohio “Big School” High School State Champion. His 11 dive score of 539.80 from 2022 ranks him 10th all-time at the Ohio High School State Championships. Furthermore, Roberto is a 2-time NISCA All-American.

Competing for American Flyers Diving at the USA diving level, Roberto is a 2-time USA Diving Senior National Qualifier, as well as a 9-time Junior National Qualifier. Roberto was the 2016 Junior National Champion on platform.

In addition to his impressive accomplishments on the national level, Roberto also has experience on the international stage. In 2017, Roberto was selected to represent team USA at the Junior Pan American Championships in Vancouver, where he placed 5th on tower.

The Ohio State men’s team were this year’s runners-up at the 2023 B1G Championships, losing the conference title to Indiana by a mere 12 points. Ohio State diver Clay Chaplin delivered top 5 performances on all three boards, scoring 78 points for the Buckeyes at the championships.

Diver Lyle Yost was Ohio State’s top scorer at the 2023 NCAA Championships, scoring 47 points and winning a national title on 1-meter.

On the swimming side, senior Ruslan Gaziev recently announced that he will be returning to use his 5th year of eligibility for the Buckeyes this season. Gaziev is a Canadian Olympian, B1G Champion, and 2023 NCAA ‘A’ Finalist, and will remain a crucial component of Ohio State’s sprint roster for his final season.

Roberto will join the Ohio State 2024 men’s recruiting class alongside Luke Vickers, Krys Gorski, and Brody Marcet. Roberto, Vickers, and Gorski are all Ohio natives, making Marcet the first out-of-state commitment from their class.

