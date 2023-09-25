Grad Transfer Hannah te Velthuis will Spend 5th Year at NAIA Milligan University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hannah te Velthuis has announced her decision to transfer to NAIA Milligan University for her 5th year of NCAA eligibility for the 2023-24 season. Te Velthuis will be working towards her Master’s Degree in occupational therapy.

Milligan University will be Te Velthuis’ third school in five years. Te Velthuis swam her freshman year at Brenau University, a small school in Gainesville, Georgia. She then transferred to University of the Cumberlands located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, where she competed for three seasons. Both schools are also in the NAIA.

Te Velthuis is originally from the Netherlands. Prior to coming to the US, te Velthuis swam for her club team, Dedemsvaart-AC.

“I decided to commit to Milligan for the excellent occupational therapy program, they’re great swim team, and the welcoming apartment, to both continue my education to make career. Excited for this opportunity!”.

Representing University of the Cumberlands at the 2023 Mid South Conference Championships, te Velthuis won the 100 and 200 freestyles while placing 2nd in the 50 free. University of the Cumberlands’ women secured the Conference Championship, finishing more than 100 points over a 2nd place Indiana Wesleyan team.

Te Velthuis has made three appearances at the NAIA National Championships. Most recently, te Velthuis had three top-16 performances at the 2023 National Championships. She swam the 50 free in 24.09 seconds to finish 9th, narrowly missing qualifying for the ‘A’ final. Additionally, te Velthuis placed 16th in the 100 free and 15th in the 200 free, totalling 12 individual points.

Top Times (SCY):

50 free – 23.77

100 free – 52.11

200 free – 1:52.88

100 fly – 1:00.59

Te Velthuis is projected to be a key performer for Milligan University this season. Her best times in the 50, 100, and 200 freestyles would have all been the fastest on Milligan’s team for the 2022-23 season by a long shot.

Te Velthuis adds to the 2023 Milligan University women’s recruiting class alongside Mikayla Best, Tessa Schwartz, and Carisa Kohn.

