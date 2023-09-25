LIVEBARN Race of the Week: Ilya Kharun Breaks 100 Fly School Record in NCAA Yards Debut

There’s been no shortage of NCAA action this past week, with the regular season kicking off at meets around the country. At ASU’s two-day dual meet with Georgia, freshman Ilya Kharun put up a spectacular performance. After a solid outing in LCM on the first day of the meet, Kharun exploded in yards.

In his first 100-yard butterfly in a Sun Devil cap, he broke the school record with a blistering 44.88. That swim marks Kharun’s first time sub-45 seconds–his previous best was 45.26 from February 2023–and also brings the school record under that barrier for the first time. Last season, Max McCusker set the mark at 45.01.

Courtesy: PoolsidePerspective

As you can hear yelled in the video, Kharun is just a freshman. Yet, he’s poised to make an immediate impact for ASU in the butterfly events. He also swam a personal best 1:40.68 in the 200 fly, which would’ve earned him 6th at 2023 NCAAs.

This is your LIVEBARN Race of the Week rather than that performance because thought the 200 fly time would’ve scored higher, the 100 fly swim is a better representation of Kharun’s potential for ASU.

From his international resume, we already knew that he’d be a factor in the 200 fly. But now, he’s got another NCAA-scoring event. In addition, it also likely makes him the go-to print butterflyer for the medley relays. Kharun split 19.51 on the 200 medley relay, faster than what McCusker went at NCAAs.

It’s still September, but the times Kharun’s already put up show that he could be just what the Sun Devils needed to claim their first NCAA Championship next March.

