LIVEBARN Race of the Week: Maxime Grousset Keeps Rolling, Breaks SCM 100 Fly French Record

After a breakout summer in the long-course pool, Maxime Grousset kept his momentum rolling in the 25-meter pool.

The 24-year-old had an impressive showing at the SCM French Championships last week. He took home six individual medals, five of them gold. His strongest swim was the 100 butterfly, where he ripped a new national record of 49.24.

Courtesy: SportNMedia (via Twitter)

Grousset won the world title in the long-course 100 butterfly this past summer in Fukuoka. Before last season he was primarily known as a sprint freestyler; he won silver in the 100 freestyle and bronze in the 50 freestyle at 2022 Worlds. Grousset began racing the 100 butterfly early in 2023 and saw rapid improvement, which culminated in him earning his world title in 50.14, a French record which also made him the 5th fastest performer all-time.

This swim at the SCM French Championships breaking Mehdy Metella‘s standard of 49.45 set in 2018.

Split Comparison: Previous vs. New French Record

METELLA, 2018 GROUSSET, 2023 50 23.02 22.91 100 49.45 (26.43) 49.24 (26.33)

Grousset was faster than Metella’s French record pace on both 50s. Notably, he opened his race sub-23 seconds, turning at the halfway point in 22.91.

Like the long course event, Grousset has made big drops in the SCM 100 butterfly. He’d only swum the event a few times in his career before this meet. Earlier this month he swam a 50.19, which was actually his first time breaking 52 seconds.

ABOUT LIVEBARN

LiveBarn is the global leader in live streaming of amateur and youth sporting events and is the official supplier of live and on-demand video streaming services for swimming pools utilized by USA Swimming member clubs. LiveBarn works directly with USA Swimming clubs to install their Live Streaming technology in pools across the country. LiveBarn is installed in over 1,200 venues broadcasting over 2,700 streams with additional partners added weekly. As a global company, they provide live streaming from US, Canada, Sweden and Israel, broadcasting swimming, ice hockey, baseball, basketball/volleyball and soccer. To learn more, please visit livebarn.com.

FOLLOW LIVEBARN

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

LiveBarn is a SwimSwam partner.