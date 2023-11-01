USA Men & Women Improve To 2-0 In Pan Am Water Polo With Wins Over Puerto Rico

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

USA Women 29 Puerto Rico 0

Santiago, Chile – October 31 – The USA Women’s National Team kept rolling earlier today at the Pan American Games, defeating Puerto Rico 29-0. Maggie Steffens scored six goals and Jenna Flynn added five in the win. Ashleigh Johnson and Amanda Longan split time in cage combining for five saves. Team USA closes out group play tomorrow against Brazil at 8:30am et/5:30am pt. Live streaming is expected to air at PanAmSportsChannel.org. Live stats can be accessed by clicking here. Click here for more information on USA Water Polo at the Pan American Games. Team USA put together another strong opening period, outscoring Puerto Rico 8-0 after one. They added eight more goals in the second quarter to take control of the match at 16-0 at halftime. In the third quarter, seven more goals followed for a 23-0 edge. They closed things out with six more in the fourth on the way to victory. The United States went 8/11 on power plays and 2/2 on penalties while Puerto Rico was 0/4 on the advantage with no penalty shots taken. Scoring – Scoresheet

USA 29 (8, 8, 7, 6) M. Steffens 6, J. Flynn 5, E. Ausmus 4, T. Prentice 4, R. Neushul 3, A. Johnson 2, B. Weber 2, R. Fattal 1, J. Roemer 1, K. Gilchrist 1

PUR 0 (0, 0, 0, 0)

Saves – USA – A. Johnson 4, A. Longan 1 – PUR – A. Caban 3

6×5 – USA – 8/11 – PUR – 040

Penalties – USA – 2/2 – PUR – 0/0

USA Men 28 Puerto Rico 9

Santiago, Chile – October 31 – It’s his Pan American Games debut, but Ryder Dodd seems right at home as he led the USA Men’s National Team in scoring for the second straight day in a 28-9 victory over Puerto Rico. After dropping six goals in the opener, the high school senior connected for seven in today’s win. It was part of a balanced diet on offense that saw every field player find the cage including five from Max Irving. Adrian Weinberg and Drew Holland once again split time in cage recording five saves. Team USA closes out group play tomorrow against Brazil at 2pm et/11am pt. Live streaming is expected to air at PanAmSportsChannel.org. Live stats can be accessed by clicking here. Click here for more information on USA Water Polo at the Pan American Games.

Team USA surged out to a 4-0 lead in the first quarter before Puerto Rico broke through with a score. At the end of a high-scoring period, the United States went in front 8-3. In the second quarter the USA defense held Puerto Rico to just one goal as they built a 14-4 edge going into halftime. Irving opened the scoring in the third quarter and Johnny Hooper finished as Team USA added six more goals to go ahead 20-7. In the final period Dodd took over, connecting for four goals to help close out the match for Team USA at 28-9.

The United States went 6/9 on power plays and 1/2 on penalties while Puerto Rico went 3/10 on power plays and 1/1 on penalties.

Scoring – Scoresheet

USA 28 (8, 6, 6, 8) R. Dodd 7, M. Irving 5, A. Bowen 4, J. Hooper 3, B. Hallock 2, Q. Woodhead 2, A. Obert 1, H. Daube 1, L. Cupido 1, D. Woodhead 1, C. Dodd 1

PUR 9 (3, 1, 3, 2) J. Loubriel 3, D. Zayas 2, I. Solanos 1, F. Zayas 1, G. Robles 1, A. Rosado 1

Saves – USA – D. Holland 3, A. Weinberg 2 – PUR – J. Fradera 2

6×5 – USA – 6/9 – PUR – 3/10

Penalties – USA – 1/2 – PUR – 1/1