Fluidra Race Video of the Week: Rex Maurer Lowers 17-Year-Old U.S. Open Record In 400 Free

The men’s 400 freestyle at the U.S. National Championships held earlier this month in Indianapolis was a breakthrough moment of sorts for the nation in the event, as not only did a new medal contender on the international stage emerge, but the next generation showed itself as well.

Winning the final in dominant fashion was Rex Maurer, as the University of Texas star put up a time of 3:43.33 to break the 17-year-old U.S. Open Record of 3:43.53, set by Larsen Jensen at the 2008 U.S. Olympic Trials.

The swim for Maurer, 20, marked a significant personal best, lowering his previous mark of 3:46.52 set at the Longhorn Elite Invite in May.

Maurer now ranks 3rd all-time among Americans, and his swim is also the fastest a U.S. man has gone since 2009.

All-Time U.S. Performers, Men’s 400 Freestyle (LCM)

Finishing in the runner-up position in the final was Luka Mijatovic, the 16-year-old age group sensation who broke the 15-16 NAG record in the 200 free (1:45.92) and went under the 17-18 record held by Michael Phelps.

In the 400 free, Mijatovic broke the 15-16 record in the prelims (3:45.89) and then got down to 3:45.71 in the final, with both swims dipping under Jensen’s 17-18 NAG record of 3:46.08 set in 2004.

Ryan Erisman, 18, placed 3rd in a time of 3:46.01, lowering Jensen’s longstanding age group record.

RACE VIDEO

Courtesy: USA Swimming

The competitive final also featured Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Kieran Smith, who jumped on an early lead before fading to 5th in 3:47.17, while Luke Hobson, who had a record-setting swim in the 200 free, was close behind in 6th, setting a personal best of 3:47.47.

Overtaking Smith and snagging 4th place was David Johnston, who sat in last place at the halfway mark but closed strong to finish in 3:47.10. Johnston went on to qualify for the World Championship team on the final night of competition in the 1500 free.

