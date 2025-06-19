Maxime Grousset Breaks Own French National Record in the 100 Fly in 50.11

2025 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Men’s 100 Fly – Finals

World Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2021)

World Junior Record: 50.62 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2017)

French Record: 50.14 – Maxime Grousset (2023)

French World Championship Qualifying Time: 51.67

Maxime Grousset broke his own French national record in the 100 fly to defend his title at the French Elite Championships, closing out his weekend of racing in style.

Grousset threw down a 50.11, shaving .03 off of the previous record (50.14) which he set at the 2023 World Championships in Japan. He took it out in 23.32, a few hundredths slower than his previous record-setting swim, but managed to come home .11 faster in 26.79 to pull ahead of the record line.

Split Comparison

Grousset – New French Record (2025) Grousset – Old French Record (2023) 50 23.32 23.24 100 50.11 (26.79) 50.14 (26.90)

Grousset’s performance marks the fastest time in the world so far this season, bumping him ahead of Noe Ponti‘s 50.27 by .16. It also marked a significant improvement for him this season, as the fastest he had been before tonight was 50.86 back in December.

Taking the runner-up spot in finals tonight was Clement Secchi, who was almost a full second behind Grousset in 51.06, while Michel Arkhangelsky took 3rd in 51.24.

Grousset’s record-breaking win in the 100 fly marked his 4th victory and 2nd national record of the meet, having already won the 50 fly (22.70 – French record), 100 free (47.50) and 50 free (21.68).