2025 French Elite Championships: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

2025 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Welcome to the final night of the 2025 French Elite Championships. We are in for a star-studded session tonight with many of the top names in French swimming competing this evening.

The meet will kick off with the men’s 100 butterfly, which is highlighted by Maxime Grousset, last year’s champion and Olympic finalist. Grousset has already had a strong meet, breaking his own National Record in the men’s 50 fly earlier in the week. Clement Secchi and Michel Arkhangelsky qualified 2nd and 3rd respectively.

The Women’s 400 IM will be the 2nd event of the meet, with Cyrielle Duhamel coming in as the top overall seed, more than seven seconds ahead of the rest of the field with her 4:45.28 from the prelims. After Duhamel, however, the race appears to be pretty tight and exciting this evening. Kamonchanok Kwanmuang, a Thai swimmer, qualified 2nd, two seconds ahead of the tie for 3rd place between Anastasia Urbaniak and Clara Mougenot. Camille Tissandie was only a tenth back of that tie for 5th qualifying spot.

We will follow that with the men’s 50 backstroke, where Yohann Ndoye-Brouard and Mewen Tomac, who went 1-2 in the 100 back earlier this week, turned in the top times, a tenth away from each other. Also in the mix is Lysander Osman, who was just three hundredths behind Ndoye-Brouard this morning to qualify 3rd.

The women’s 50 freestyle will be up next, with Beryl Gastaldello looking to win her 2nd event of the meet, after she took home gold in the 100 freestyle. She is the top seed by four-tenths, and she will be attempting to hold off Florine Gaspard and Mary-Ambre Moluh who came in behind her.

Finally, the men’s 400 IM will be the last event of the meet, and we are looking at a rematch from the men’s 200 IM. Emilien Mattenet, the 200 IM Champion, was the top qualifier this morning with 200 IM silver medalist Jaouad Syoud qualifying 2nd.

Men’s 100 Fly– Finals

World Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2021)

World Junior Record: 50.62 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2017)

French Record: 50.14 – Maxime Grousset (2023)

French World Championship Qualifying Time: 51.67

Top 8 Finishers

Maxime Grousset (CS Clichy 92)- 50.11 Clement Secchi (CN Marseille)- 51.06 Michel Arkhangelsky (CN Marseille)- 51.24 Alexander D’AGata (Dolphins Toulouse)- 52.12 Angel Exhibition (Grenoble Alp’ 38)- 52.57 Ethan Dumesnil (Olympic Noumea)- 52.77 Stanislas Oil (Vanves Stadium)- 53.12 Louis Goderfroid (Dolphins Toulouse)- 53.53

We are starting the night off strong with a National Record in the men’s 100 fly by Maxime Grousset en route to the National title.

Grousset stopped the clock at 50.11, three-hundredths under his 2023 record of 50.14. This time will move him into the top spot ion the world this year, more than a tenth of a second ahead of Noe Ponti’s 50.27 from April.

He was out in 23.32, already half a second ahead of the rest of the field, and he came back at 26.79 to clinch gold. Grousset will stay in his position as the 6th fastest swimmer in history, but he is getting closer to that elusive 50.00 mark that only five men have ever broken.

Clement Secchi finished 2nd, almost a full second behind Grousset at 51.06, and Michel Arkhangelsky took 3rd in 51.24

Women’s 400 IM– Finals

World Record: 4:23.65 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2025)

World Junior Record: 4:24.38 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2024)

French Record: 4:34.17 – Fantine Lesaffre (2018)

French World Championship Qualifying Time: 4:38.53

Top 8 Finishers:

Cyrielle Duhamel took home the gold in the women’s 400 IM in 4:38.38. This marks exactly a one second drop from the 4:39.38 she went at this meet in 2023. She also earned the French World Championships Qualifying time in the event by just under two tenths of a second.

Duhamel had the fastest splits in the field for every 100, except the freestyle leg where she was 2nd. She got out in 1:02.80 on the fly to build a sizable lead going into the backstroke where she split 1:13.16. Her breast time was 1:18.66, and she split 1:03.76 on the freestyle.

The only faster freestyle leg went to 2nd place finisher Kamonchanok Kwanmuang from Thailand. Kwanmuang split 1:03.59 on the freestyle leg to chase down bronze medalist Camille Tissandie who was ahead of her by more than a second going into the final leg. Kwanmuang holds the Thai National record at 4:44.04 from 2023.

Tissandie won bronze after coming home in 1:06.29 on her final 100. This allowed Kwanmuang to pass her for the silver, but she was still almost four seconds ahead of Tess Tinker who finished 4th.

Men’s 50 Back– Finals

World Record: 23.55 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2023)

World Junior Record: 24.00 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2018)

French Record: 24.07 – Camille Lacourt (2009)

French World Championship Qualifying Time: 24.61

Top 8 Finishers:

Yohann Ndoye-Brouard (Annecy Dolphins)- 24.62 Lysander Osman (Aspitt Montpellier)- 24.75 Mewen Tomac (In Canen)- 25.13 Jules Andre (CN Marseille)- 25.20 Mathis Caouen (Nantes Swimming)/ Alexandre Desangles (Dolphins Toulouse)- 25.38 — Antoine Herlem (Dolphins Toulouse)- 25.44 Max Berg (Montpellier Metropole Swimming)- 25.62

Yohann Ndoye-Brouard completed his sweep of the backstroke events this evening, touching in 24.62 to take home the national title in the 50 backstroke.

This time was just over a tenth faster than his previous best time in the event of 2.79 from the 2022 World Championships.

Lysander Osman took 2nd, stopping the clock in 24.75, another new best time, dropping from his 24.82 that he went in April.

For the 2nd time this week, Mewen Tomac is on the outside looking in, finishing with the bronze medal. He came in at 25.13, almost two tenths slower than his prelims time of 24.98.

Women’s 50 Free– Finals

World Record: 23.61 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2023)

World Junior Record: 24.17 – Claire Curzan, USA (2021)

French Record: 24.34 – Melanie Henique (2020)

French World Championship Qualifying Time: 24.70

Top 8 Finishers:

Beryl Gastaldello (Montpelleir Metropole Swimming)- 24.49 Florine Gaspard (Belgium)- 24.56 Analia Pigree (Canet Swimming)- 24.64 Mary-Ambre Moluh (US Creteil Swimming)- 24.95 Marie Wattel (Montpellier Metropole Swimming)/Lison Nowaczyk (Bethune Pelican Club Stadium)- 25.12 — Anna Santamans (AIX Swimming Country)- 25.22 Albane Dungeon (Dolphins Toulouse)- 25.43

Beryl Gastaldello just keeps getting better with age. After dropping time in her 50 free last season to swim 24.51, the 30-year-old dropped even more time today, coming in at 24.49 to win her 2nd national title of the meet.

Her time tonight will move her up to 14th in the world this year, and could put her in finalist contention at the World Championships next month.

Florine Gaspard, the Belgian national record holder, came in 2nd at 24.56. This was just over a tenth off the record she set at 24.42 back in April.

Analia Pigree rounded out the podium, coming in at 24.64, six-hundredths under the French World Championships Qualifying time. This was also a new best time by almost two tenths, improving from the 24.81 she swam at this meet last year.

Men’s 400 IM– Finals

World Record: 4:02.50 – Leon Marchand, FRA (2023)

World Junior Record: 4:10.02 – Ilya Borodin, RUS (2021)

French Record: 4:02.50 – Leon Marchand (2023)

French World Championship Qualifying Time: 4:12.50

Top 8 Finishers:

Emilien Mattenet (Charleville-Mezieres Swimming)- 4:15.02 Tom Remy (Charleville-Mezieres Swimming)- 4:21.18 Jaouad Syoud (Dolphins Toulouse)- 4:22.92 Leo Gruart (Clermont Swimming Stadium)- 4:23.71 Jacques Saletes (Dolphins Toulouse)- 4:24.76 Valentin Trevillot (Aspitt Montpellier)- 4:26.03 Raphael Blamart (Charleville-Mezieres Swimming)- 4:28.45 Evan Galle-Michon (Grenoble Alp’38)- 4:32.26

Emilien Mattenet touched in 4:15.02 to earn the gold in the men’s 400 IM. This was a new best time by six tenths of a second, improving on his 4:15.69 from 2021.

Mattenet was out first, turning at 57.89, a little under two tenths ahead of Tom Remy’s 58.02 in 2nd place. Mattenet’s backstroke leg was the biggest difference maker, with him splitting 1:05.14 and the next fastest split comming from eighth place finisher Evan Galle-Micho at 1:07.32. Remy’s backstroke was almost three seconds back at 1:08.06.

The breaststroke leg played out similarly with Mattenet touching in 1:13.05 to Remy’s 1:14.33. 3rd place finisher Jaouad Syoud (1:12.89) and Leo Gruart in 4th (1:12.55) both had faster breaststroke splits.

Mattenet had a very strong freestyle leg, splitting 58.94 to secure his win. Remy touched in 1:00.77, and Syoud split 1:02.55.