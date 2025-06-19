Summer Juniors Qualifier Aneesh Veeravatnam Commits to UCSB for 2025-26

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Aneesh Veeravatnam from Simi Valley, California, has elected to remain in-state to swim and study at the University of California, Santa Barbara beginning next fall.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to UC Santa Barbara! I would like to thank Coach Jax, Coach Mark, and Coach Zach for giving me this opportunity to continue my academic and athletic journey at such a prestigious school. I would also like to thank all of my friends, teammates and coaches who have supported me along the way as I would be nowhere without them. lastly and most importantly I would like to thank my family for putting up with me for the past 16 years and loving me through both the highs and lows of my swimming and academic career. LETS GO GAUCHOS!!”

Veeravatnam is graduating from Royal High School where he competed four years with the varsity swim team. He does his year-round swimming with Canyons Aquatic Club. In high school swimming, he won the 100 fly and was runner-up in the 100 back at the 2025 CIF-Southern Section Division II Championships, clocking PBs in the 100 free (47.37 relay leadoff), 50 back (23.00 relay leadoff), 100 back (49.16), 50 fly (22.92 leadoff 50), and 100 fly (48.53). Two weeks later, he notched a PB in the 200 fly (1:47.72) the day before heading to the California CIF State Meet in Clovis. There, he placed 6th in the fly (48.91) and 14th in the back (49.84).

Veeravatnam kicked off long-course season at a Canyons meet over Memorial Day weekend, taking home lifetime bests in the 800 free, 100 breast, and 50 fly. At Southern California’s Juge Age Group Championships, he had significant drops in the 50 free (-1 second), 50 back (-.9), 100 back (-.8), 200 back (-1.9), 100 fly (-.5), and 200 fly (-.7). He now has Summer Juniors cuts in the 100/200m back in addition to his 200y fly.

Best times (SCY/LCM):

200 fly – 1:47.72 / 2:07.00

100 fly – 48.53 / 56.38

200 back – 1:47.99 / 2:06.55

100 back – 49.16 / 58.07

Veeravatnam’s best times would have placed him in the “A” finals of the 100 back (along with Gauchos Matt Driscoll, William Cussimanio, and Taisei Saito) and 200 fly (with Bryden Thielenhaus and Justin Wong), and the “B” finals of the 200 back and 100 fly, at the 2025 Big West Conference Championships. UC Santa Barbara won their inaugural BWC title this season, having moved from the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation at the start of 2024-25. Veeravatnam will join fellow Californians Seth Collet, Diego Castaneda, Henry Heit, and Lucas Hubbard in UCSB’s class of 2029.

