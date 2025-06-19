Settecolli Trophy Returns June 26–28: When All Swimming Dreams Lead to Rome (Entry List)

2025 SETTECOLLI TROPHY

June 26–28, 2025

Stadio del Nuoto, Foro Italico – Rome, Italy

Heats: 3:00 a.m. (EST time) – streamed on Federnuoto YouTube Channel

3:00 a.m. (EST time) – streamed on Finals: 12:00 (EST time) – live on Rai 2 (Italy)

12:00 (EST time) – live on Meet central

Live Results (link active during the meet)

(link active during the meet) Entry List

There are swim meets, and then there’s the Settecolli Trophy—a Roman institution that, for many Italians, marks the true beginning of summer. From June 26 to 28, the historic Foro Italico in Rome will once again host one of the most prestigious and emotionally resonant competitions in the European swimming calendar.

First held in 1963, Settecolli is the oldest annual international swim meet in the world, but its relevance today is as strong as ever. For swimmers, it’s often a crucial stop ahead of the major summer championships. For fans, it’s something more: an experience, a tradition, a moment to come together as a community.

In a country where sports like soccer dominate headlines, Settecolli is one of the few events that brings together swimming fans from all across Italy—from local swim clubs to national team supporters, from young kids in team gear to parents, coaches, and lifelong enthusiasts. It’s not just about times and medals: it’s about the shared passion, the atmosphere, the beauty of watching world-class swimming under the Roman sun (and stars).

Set in the open-air pool of the Stadio del Nuoto, surrounded by marble statues and the scent of Mediterranean pine trees, the meet feels like a postcard come to life. But what makes it truly unique is its audience: families arriving in buses from across the country, kids waving homemade signs, entire teams cheering from the stands. For many Italian swimmers, watching the Settecolli from the bleachers as a child is the first spark that lights the dream of an Olympic journey.

For the athletes, it’s a chance to compete against some of the best in the world in one of the sport’s most iconic venues. For the public, it’s a reunion. Year after year, Rome becomes the capital of Italian swimming—a place where elite performance and heartfelt fandom meet in one unforgettable event.

THE 2025 EDITION

This year’s edition carries particular weight. With the World Championships in Singapore (July 27–August 3) just a month away, Settecolli serves as a critical test and final qualifying opportunity for many athletes chasing a ticket to the global stage. It’s also a World Aquatics-approved meet, that is expected to draw over 20,000 spectators, thanks in part to its unique mix of sport, entertainment, and public engagement.

The host nation, Italy, will be fielding a powerhouse team featuring a full slate of Olympic and World champions.

Leading the way are Thomas Ceccon, Gregorio Paltrinieri, Simona Quadarella, Nicolo Martinenghi, Benedetta Pilato, Sara Franceschi, Alberto Razzetti, and rising star Sara Curtis.

The men’s 100 backstroke showdown between Ceccon and world record holder Kliment Kolesnikov (competing as a neutral athlete) is shaping up to be one of the weekend’s highlights.

Great Britain arrives in Rome with one of the deepest rosters of the meet, including Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, Matt Richards, James Guy, Jacob Whittle, Ben Proud, Freya Anderson, Lucy Hope, Eva Okaro, and Jacob Mills. With this mix of Olympic pedigree and emerging talent, expect fireworks across multiple events.

From Germany, open water ace Florian Wellbrock returns to the pool, joined by freestyle stalwart Isabel Gose, sprint backstroker Ole Braunschweig, breaststroker Lucas Matzerath, and versatile Julia Mrozinski.

Switzerland brings a focused team headlined by Olympic medalist Noe Ponti, along with Roman Mityukov, Antonio Djakovic, Nina Kost, and Lisa Mamié—all key figures in the nation’s recent swimming surge.

Spain adds depth to the women’s field with África Zamorano, Carla Carrón, Emma Carrasco, and Paula Juste, while distance specialist Carlos Garach leads their men’s contingent.

In Italy, there are very few sporting events where swimming feels like a national celebration. Trofeo Settecolli is one of them.

So whether you’re watching from the stands or following along from afar, keep an eye on Rome this June. Because when Settecolli comes around, all swimming dreams lead to the Eternal City.