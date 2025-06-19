Marchand Headlines French Roster of 28 Swimmers for 2025 World Championships

2025 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

With French Nationals wrapping up today, France has officially announced their 28-person roster for the 2025 World Championships in Singapore.

Composed of 10 women and 18 men, the roster has two less athletes than the 2024 Paris Olympics roster which had a more even distribution of 14 women and 16 men.

Leon Marchand highlights the men’s roster, though he did not compete this week and earned his qualifications through the Longhorn Elite Invite back in May.

Maxime Grousset is another major name on the men’s roster, and he had an exceptional Nationals, winning four titles and setting two national records in the 50 and 100 butterfly events.

On the women’s side, Olympic silver medalist Anastasia Kirpichnikova had a strong meet, earning three national titles in the 400, 800, and 1500 freestyle events. She did not swim under the French Qualifying Time in the 800 free this week, but is under the AQUA ‘A’ cut during the qualifying period and could still compete the event at Worlds.

There are some “new” athletes on the roster this summer, who did not make the Paris Olympic Team. Cyrielle Duhamel, on the women’s side, earned two qualifications of her own with her event wins in the 200 IM and 400 IM. She has competed internationally before, but missed qualification last summer. Albane Cachot is a brand new face, qualifying for her first senior international team as a relay swimmer.

The men’s roster has seven new faces, including Jérémie Delbois and Pierre Goudeneche who will be competing in the breaststroke events after Delbois briefly held the national record in the 50.

French Women’s Qualifiers

French Men’s Qualifiers