Swim with a Purpose: CLASH Endurance Announces New Charity Events with Swim Across America

Courtesy: Swim Across America

CLASH Endurance® and Swim Across America are thrilled to announce a new charity swim in Lake Lloyd, located in the infield of the iconic Daytona International Speedway® on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. Participants of all ages will have the opportunity to swim alongside notable Olympians in an inspirational one-mile swim or a 100-meter Dolphin Dash with fundraising for critical cancer research as their top priority. Funds raised will support Swim Across America’s breakthrough pediatric cancer grants with its beneficiaries and CLASH Endurance’s philanthropic partner The NASCAR Foundation.

Swim Across America, founded in 1987, hosts 24 annual open-water swims from Nantucket to under the Golden Gate Bridge, and hundreds and pool swims each year that fund cancer research and patient programs, raising more than $100M to date. Swim Across America has funded transformative trials that led to the FDA-approved immunotherapy cancer medications Keytruda, Opdivo, Yervoy and Tecentriq. The organization has also supported Memorial Sloan Kettering’s landmark trials including the recent Phase II clinical trial published in The New England Journal of Medicine showing an 80% success rate treating MMRd cancers with immunotherapy alone. Swim Across America also recently awarded the first-of-their-kind gene editing innovation grants to Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to advance safer, more effective targeted treatments.

“Swim Across America, CLASH Endurance and The NASCAR Foundation joining together makes so much sense as The NASCAR Foundation helps so many kids who are battling cancer,” commented Rob Butcher, CEO of Swim Across America. “To have a Swim Across America charity event in Daytona on the CLASH Endurance Family Weekend means we will make even bigger waves together in the fight against cancer.”

The NASCAR Foundation is a leading charity that works to improve the lives of children who need it most in NASCAR racing communities through the Speediatrics Children’s Fund and the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award. Serving as a designated 4-Star Charity by Charity Navigator for its strong financial health and ongoing accountability and transparency, it has contributed more than $50 Million to impact the lives of more than 1.7 million children nationwide since 2006.

“We are excited to be a part of the new Swim Across America swim during the CLASH Endurance weekend at Daytona International Speedway. We truly appreciate the many years of support from our friends at CLASH, and it is a privilege to team up again to help improve the health and well-being of kids across the country and in our race communities,” said Nichole Krieger, vice president and executive director of The NASCAR Foundation.

On December 7, when hundreds of swimmers and volunteers dive into Lake Lloyd, one-mile swimmers will be required to raise at least $400 by event day; swimmers under 18 will raise a minimum of $200; Dolphin Dash participants can register for $50 and have no fundraising minimum. To register as a swimmer or a volunteer, visit swimacrossamerica.org/daytona.

CLASH Endurance CEO Bill Christy says, “We are proud to collaborate with Swim Across America which continues to make a lasting impact in the cancer community. This is a cause that has touched all our lives, and we are honored to further support the fight at one of our flagship event weekends.”

Each December when much of the country battles snow, more than 3,000 participants ranging in age from four to 80+ will take on the speedway through a variety of events including a 5K, kids’ triathlon, duathlon, aquabike, triathlons, Test Track and Redline Relay. CLASH Endurance strives to provide a festival-style weekend, which in addition to free activities for spectators and athletes alike, include a wellness expo, food trucks, beer/wine garden and much more. The weekend kicks off with a festive “Jingle Jog 5K” on Friday evening with a start and finish at ONEDaytona. Participants, including those in jogging strollers, will experience Florida’s “Magic of Lights” holiday display taking them under the iconic grandstands of the speedway. The Swim Across America 1-mile swim and Dolphin Dash will help cap-off the weekend on Sunday, December 7.

“We have swum in some incredible venues and Daytona International Speedway is certainly one of the most iconic,” noted Olympic swimmer and Swim Across America Ambassador Rowdy Gaines. “To have a Swim Across America charity swim in Daytona is going to be extra special – I will definitely be there!”

CLASH Endurance® is an innovative endurance event company led by athletes with a passion to provide exceptional race experiences at iconic speedways across the U.S. CLASH embraces inclusion and welcomes athletes of all ages and abilities, from elite professionals to first-time participants. The popular CLASH Endurance DAYTONA event is held at the Daytona International Speedway®, home of ‘The Great American Race”- the Daytona 500, and has been featured on NBC and Fox Sports 1/2. Each February, the Daytona Beach Half Marathon & 5K takes athletes on a scenic tour of Daytona and its numerous landmarks and attractions. In addition, CLASH Endurance Miami in March continues to draw a decorated pro field, collegiate athletes from dozens of prestigious universities and weekend warriors for a challenging course at the historic Homestead-Miami Speedway®. Follow The NASCAR Foundation on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/NASCARFoundation or on X at @NASCAR_FDN. For more information visit clashendurance.com.

Swim Across America hosts open water and pool swims in numerous communities nationwide, from Nantucket to under San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge. More than 150 Olympians swim with the organization, including Michael Phelps, Kate Douglass, and Missy Franklin. The organization supports more than 60 cancer research projects annually and has ten named Swim Across America Labs at major institutions nationwide. To learn more, visit swimacrossamerica.org or follow on social media @SwimAcrossAmerica on Facebook and @SAASwim on Instagram.